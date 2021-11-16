MicroTech CEO Recognized by CNN Español as one of America's Most Successful Hispanic Entrepreneurs

TYSONS, Va., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroTech is proud to announce that MicroTech's Founder, President, and CEO, Tony Jimenez, has been recognized by CNN Español, which lists him as one of the most successful Hispanic entrepreneurs in America.

The CNN Español recognition follows other awards and accolades in the Hispanic business world. According to Hispanic Business Magazine, MicroTech was the No. 1 Fastest-Growing Hispanic-Owned Business in the Nation for three consecutive years (2009-2011). Additionally, Hispanic Business Magazine selected MicroTech as one of the 25 largest Hispanic-Owned Businesses in the Nation in 2011. This year Tony Jimenez was named to the LatinX | Hispanic Top 100 Hall of Fame by theboardiQ.

Other successful Hispanic entrepreneurs mentioned in the article include Arturo "Arte" Moreno - CEO of Outdoor Systems and owner of the Los Angeles Angels; Marcelo Claure - Chief Executive Officer of SoftBank Group International and Chief Operating Officer of SoftBank Group Corp; Maria Contreras-Sweet - American businessperson and 24th Administrator of the Small Business Administration, Jorge Mas Santos - Managing Owner of Major League Soccer team Inter Miami CF; Gloria and Emilio Estefan - Owners of Estefan Enterprises, a Multi-Media Entertainment Company that consists of songwriting, record production, talent management, television and motion picture production, restaurant and hotel management and Crescent Moon Studio's; and Sofía Vergara who launched Latin World Entertainment one of the premier Hispanic talent management and marketing firms in the U.S. with her partner Luis Balaguer and co-founder of Lingerie brand EBY which launched in 2018 and stands for Empowered by You.

The CNN article highlights the accomplishments of Tony Jimenez, Founder, President, and CEO of MicroTech, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Business and prime contractor on more than 30 government-wide acquisition contracts (GWACs) and Indefinite Delivery / Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contracts, offering access to more than 2,500 suppliers and Technology services to federal, state, and local government agencies.

"It is truly an honor to be mentioned in the same article with these accomplished Entrepreneurs and American success stories. The success we have achieved would not have happened had it not been for the dedication, passion, and perseverance of the fabulous men and women of MicroTech!" said Tony Jimenez.

The link to the CNN article can be found here: Some of America's Most Successful Hispanic Entrepreneurs

About MicroTech: MicroTech, a U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs Verified and Certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), has had noteworthy success since its inception in 2004. Under MicroTech's outstanding leadership, the privately-owned company has experienced exponential growth over the years and is repeatedly recognized as a small business success story. MicroTech is a Managed Service Provider (MSP), providing Cybersecurity Solutions, Cloud Computing, Leasing/Financial Services, Information Technology, Professional Services, Network Systems Integration, and Infrastructure Services, Solutions, and Support to Federal, State, and Local Government Agencies, public sector, as well as commercial enterprises. MicroTech is ISO 9001, ISO 20000, ISO 27001, ISO 20243 certified, and is CMMI Maturity Level 3 rated in both CMMI Services (CMI-SVC) & CMMI Development (CMMI-DEV).

Media Contact:

Name: Jennifer Berman

Email address: jennifer.berman@microtech.net

View original content:

SOURCE MicroTech