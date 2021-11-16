MPLX LP Announces Binding Open Season For Tesoro High Plains Pipeline Company LLC

FINDLAY, Ohio, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MPLX announced today that its subsidiary, Tesoro High Plains Pipeline Company LLC ("THPP"), has launched a binding open season to assess shipper interest in obtaining firm service on new expansion capacity on the Connolly Gathering System portion of THPP's pipeline system, which is located in Dunn County, North Dakota, primarily southwest of Dunn Center ("Connolly Gathering System"). The Connolly Gathering System currently gathers crude oil from various points for delivery to a central delivery point at THPP's existing Connolly Station. The proposed expansion capacity would provide similar gathering services from additional origin points.

Interested shippers will also have an opportunity to make commitments during the open season for firm service on a tranche of expansion capacity on the Connolly Gathering System that THPP previously made available for commitment during an open season in 2014. The total proposed capacity that is available for commitment during the open season will depend on shipper commitments but is estimated to be between 70,000 and 100,000 barrels per day; the capacity of individual laterals will depend on shipper interest.

The binding open season commences today and will end at 5:00 p.m. MST on December 15, 2021.

Open Season Process

Documents and further details related to the binding open season will be made available upon completion of a Confidentiality Agreement, available at: www.MPLX.com

All interested shippers should submit an executed Confidentiality Agreement to:

Tesoro High Plains Pipeline Company LLC

Attn: Katie Ranucci, Counsel

1515 Arapahoe Street

Tower 1, Suite 1600

Denver, CO 80202

(Tel): 303-495-6376

KRanucci@marathonpetroleum.com

Investor Relations Contacts: (419) 421-2071

Kristina Kazarian, Vice President

Taryn Erie, Manager

Media Contact: (419) 421-3312

Jamal Kheiry, Communications Manager

