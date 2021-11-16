Threat of a slowing market? Not here.

CBH Homes had a record-breaking turn out the first two weekends of their annual Festival of Homes

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While the headlines are hinting at a slowdown, CBH Homes is seeing a spike as their annual Festival of Homes kicks off.

CBH Homes celebrates their record-breaking turn out on the first two weekends of their annual Festival of Homes, seeing a spike in sales and traffic as the event kicks off.

Traditionally, winter marks real estate's slow season but for the past 7 years, CBH has been defying the norms and continues to have increased traffic and sales from November to December at their annual CBH Festival of Homes.

This year marks a new record with over 300 people visiting one of their 5 locations in the first weekend. CBH's sales have also jumped with their typical average of 3 sales a day climbing to over 5 sales a day.

"Festival of Homes is one of our biggest events and we love to see everyone in the community come out for the festivities," said Christine Comstock, Sales Coach Director. "The turnout this weekend was amazing and really gave us a feel that people are still shopping for new homes."

The CBH Festival of Homes added an extra stop this year at their new, upcoming master-planned community, Locale, in South Boise. They'll have free coffee, hot chocolate, and will be giving out free Locale mugs every Saturday during the Festival.

CBH is excited to announce they're giving back even more this year at their annual CBH Festival of Homes. Starting November 6th through December 12th, the community is invited to come enjoy free food trucks every Saturday, free CBH Lego Kits, and be entered to win a $100 gift card, all while touring 8 fully furnished model homes. To top off the party, now through December 31st, CBH is offering up to $20,000 in extras towards closing costs, rate-buydowns, fencing, landscaping, and more when buyers purchase a new CBH home. See all the details on the CBH Festival of Homes here .

About CBH Homes :

CBH Homes has been building dreams for Idahoans for over 29 years, and for 18 of those, CBH Homes is Idaho's #1 Builder, an Idaho Best Place to Work, now ranked #36 in the nation and proudly working with over 22,000 happy homeowners. Cbhhomes.com RCE-923

