Former CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield Joins Advisory Board of Health Security Firm, AM LLC

LEESBURG, Va., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AM LLC , a public health firm that supports state and local health departments to prevent and mitigate the spread of COVID-19, announced that Dr. Robert R. Redfield, Jr., the former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has joined its executive team as AM's Senior Medical Advisor.

(PRNewsfoto/AM LLC)

"As we expand our operations around the country to help states and local communities overcome the continuing challenges of a persistent pandemic, we welcome Dr. Redfield to our dynamic team. His decades of experience in infectious disease and virology will be invaluable as we work to rebuild America's public health capabilities," said AM's founder and CEO, Dan Gabriel.

Dr. Redfield is an American virologist and infectious disease clinician who most recently served as Director of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, advising the nation during one of the most tumultuous and fast-paced scientific discovery environments of our time, the Covid-19 pandemic.

"'I've spent my entire career working to improve the impact of infectious diseases on public health and the human condition here and abroad," said Dr. Redfield. "I am honored to join my colleagues at AM LLC where I can share my expertise in continuing the fight against one of the more challenging pandemics this country has faced in generations," says Redfield.

Dr. Redfield has experienced three vastly unique and scientifically complex global epidemics during his career: Ebola, HIV/AIDS, and COVID-19. As such, he holds the unique perspective of someone who has played a significant role in finding, studying, and publishing some of the most important scientific discoveries and medical advancements in modern history. Redfield is passionate about teaching the body to heal itself resulting in self-limited chronic viruses.

While Director of CDC, Redfield's accomplishments included advancing the presidential initiative to end HIV transmission by 2030, successfully responding to three Ebola epidemics, developing a new program to confront the nation's expanding drug use disorder, identifying and responding to Acute Flaccid Myelitis, developing programs to address growing nicotine addiction in children and adolescents, and leading CDC's COVID-19 response.

In addition to recently serving as CDC Director and a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force and Operation Warp Speed, Redfield's other national administrative services include Membership of the President's Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS under President George W. Bush, numerous chair and member positions with National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Special Advisor to Global Virus Network in Bioterrorism and Clinical Virology, Administrator of Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, and membership positions with Department of Health and Human Services, amongst many others.

Dr. Redfield holds a Doctor of Medicine degree from Georgetown University School of Medicine and completed his residency at Walter Reed Army Medical Center (WRAMC) in Washington, D.C., where he was also enrolled as a U.S. Army officer throughout his clinical research fellowships, focused on infectious diseases and tropical medicine. Dr. Redfield retired from the Army as Colonel in 1996. Since 1980, Dr. Redfield has held various professor of medicine positions at Uniformed Services University and University of Maryland, Baltimore.

States, counties, or school districts that are interested in partnering with AM should contact Dr. Christopher Orlea at c.orlea@amllc.co .

About AM LCC

AM LLC was purpose-built to work with partners addressing large-scale public health challenges. AM LLC can design and quickly deploy tailored and scalable workforce solutions to help your organization with all aspects of contact tracing, testing, and vaccine programming.

Learn more at https://amllc.co/ .

Media Contact: Alexandra Phelps | amllc@pinkston.co | 703-966-0831

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AM LLC