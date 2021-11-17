The Girls Academy League Enhances Recruiting Process For Players Through Jungo Sports And ScoutingZone Collaboration

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Girls Academy (GA) announced the enhancement of their player experience with a collaboration with two player-centric platforms: Jungo Sports and ScoutingZone. These two great companies will combine to support players in finding, connecting, and selecting the next step in their soccer pathway while also strengthening relationships between players and the scouting process.

"A priority of the Girls Academy is providing the best network in the country to support the players with the process of college recruiting and youth national team identification," said Amy Griffin, President, Girls Academy and Academy Director, OL Reign. "The eco-system created by partnering with both Jungo Sports and ScoutingZone makes the recruiting platform superior for college coaches and players in the GA. My experiences in both the collegiate and youth game enabled our leadership groups to craft a partnership that is unique and exciting for all parties. It is a collaboration that speaks to the core of the Girls Academy, providing full service to college coaches and youth national team scouts which directly impacts our players in a positive way."

The season-long calendar of GA Events (Showcases, Playoffs, Champions League Competitions, and TalentID platforms) will be powered by Jungo Sports and ScoutingZone. Jungo Sports provides key player data and the rating system that drives talent identification and matches players with level appropriate schools. ScoutingZone provides player details and game schedules during GA events to maximize the connection between players, college coaches, and scouts, on the field. Players will be able to link their Jungo Sports and ScoutingZone profiles for seamless interaction with coaches and scouts.

"The GA and Jungo Sports align with the goal of supporting and empowering players in their competitive soccer journey," stated Michael Mollay, Jungo Sports Co-Founder. "Whether it's player development, identification, or advancement, the GA and Jungo Sports partnership maximizes player opportunities. Together, creating a multi-season body of work and actionable feedback will streamline college placement for the talented players across the entire GA. For players wanting or needing additional options, the Jungo Sports platform will show players they have a chance."

"ScoutingZone is delighted to partner with the Girls Academy and join them in their mission to empower the female player to reach their best potential," said Tara Parker, President and Co-Founder of ScoutingZone. "We are looking forward to connecting players, college coaches, and scouts on the fields at the GA events, creating more opportunities and supporting GA players to realize their dream of playing college soccer."

"Jungo Sports and ScoutingZone provide a seamless process for colleges to get information on every player in the Girls Academy," added Griffin. "This was a fun partnership for the Girls Academy to work on because everyone put the players and their needs at the forefront."

About the Girls Academy (GA): The Girls Academy League is the leading youth development platform for the best female soccer players in the United States, which includes 8 conferences, 80 clubs, and over 10,000 players across the nation. The GA is the only all-girls national youth soccer platform that represents the collective vision of member clubs and actively engages the voice of the players to take real ownership in their journey. The league engages the voice of the GA players through the first-ever player Advisory Panel . The GA is committed to cultivating an environment that empowers each player to reach their best potential as an exceptional athlete and human being by celebrating the player's journey with a lifelong love of the game through competition, showcases, and camaraderie. In addition to league play, this season features National Showcases and Playoffs, the first-ever Champions League Competitions, TalentID National and Regional events, and Regional Competitions for younger age groups.

About Jungo Sports: Jungo Sports puts the power of development, identification, advancement, and college placement in the palm of a player's hand. Using coaches' real-time ratings to create a comprehensive player profile. Players download Jungo, self-evaluate, connect with their coaches, align on performance and ability leading them to their ambitions. All coaches can identify and advocate for any player in the ecosystem, maximizing advancement opportunities for Talent ID and college placement. Jungo Sports is the only free digital ecosystem tool connecting players, coaches, and scouts for player feedback, identification, tracking, and advancement to elite platforms in the U.S.

About ScoutingZone: ScoutingZone is recruiting, reimagined. The company was created to be different from all other recruiting companies. Believing there is a roster spot for every player who desires to play college soccer, they have designed tools to simplify the process to connect players to college in a meaningful way. They have cleared the path for the players to understand and simplify the process on the field where recruiting takes place.

