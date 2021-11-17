Leap and CompanyCam Integration Simplifies the Sales Process for Home Service Professionals New partnership allows Leap customers to access saved photos within CompanyCam's widely adopted cloud-based photo storage network.

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leap has partnered with CompanyCam, the widely used photo documentation and communication app for contractors, to integrate the service into Leap's end-to-end sales software application for home service professionals.

Now available to all Leap users, the integration provides home service professionals using Leap with access to saved photos from CompanyCam's elite cloud-based photo storage network. Stored photos can be accessed through the CompanyCam API in the Leap app and images can be attached to all documents in Leap, including contracts and estimates.

"Our team at Leap has a demonstrated history of partnering with best-in-class industry leaders to support contractors who are embracing a digital-first mindset," said Patrick Fingles, CEO of Leap. "And when it came to CompanyCam, this integration was one of the most requested we've ever had. We're proud to offer our customers yet another tool to simplify the home contracting process, and we're excited to provide CompanyCam users the ability to further utilize photo capture by embedding images into digital contracts, proposals and work orders."

Through the CompanyCam integration, images captured at a residence through the CompanyCam app are automatically tagged using GPS location services, saved, and organized by the address linked to that project. This eliminates many cumbersome issues throughout the sales process, such as images being saved separately on phones or tablets or images being inaccessible when they're needed most.

"As any home service professional knows, maintaining accurate and easily accessible photographic documentation throughout the lifecycle of a project is essential," said Luke Hansen, founder and CEO at CompanyCam. "By partnering with Leap, we're able to offer our shared customers an enhanced user experience that protects their businesses and gives them a competitive edge."

Leap users must have an on-site internet connection to view their full library of images. However, when traveling to an area that lacks an internet connection, photos can be easily downloaded to the tablet's camera roll and accessed offline.

For more information on the CompanyCam integration and Leap's platform capabilities, visit www.leaptodigital.com.

About Leap

Leap is a subscription-based software that home service contractors use to digitize their business, including digital contracts, estimates, documents, financing, and more. Integrating with top home improvement software, Leap eliminates redundancies and errors that slow down your sales process and brings together everything in one place. Learn more at www.leaptodigital.com.

About CompanyCam

Founded in 2015, CompanyCam has revolutionized how contractors work. Users can take unlimited photos, which are stamped by time and location, sent immediately to the cloud, and stored securely. This complete photo software enables contractors in every industry to manage, monitor, and share project progress from anywhere. With over 400 million photos in the cloud and counting, CompanyCam is dedicated to providing contractors with the easiest and most productive photo solution. Learn more at www.companycam.com.

