Meredith Announces Special Holiday Programming from Better Homes & Gardens, Allrecipes, and REAL SIMPLE

DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation will debut three 30-minute holiday video specials of new, original content highlighting holiday hosting tips, recipes, and decorations from experts across some of its top brands. Better Homes & Gardens, Allrecipes, and REAL SIMPLE invite audiences to celebrate the season with programming available on-demand throughout the holiday season.

The holiday video specials further establish Meredith as a leading resource for holiday insight and inspiration.

Creating more ways for consumers to engage with its celebrated brands, the original programming further establishes Meredith as a leading resource for holiday insight and inspiration. The programs will be available this holiday season on PeopleTV, the brands' web properties and social platforms, and Meredith's broadcast television stations across the country.

"Millions of Americans rely on Meredith's brands for information and inspiration each year as they prepare for the holidays – from gifts and gatherings to decorating and recipes," said Stephen Orr, Editor in Chief of Better Homes & Gardens. "Our new holiday specials are another way we super-serve our audiences with content that adds some relaxation and flare to their holidays."

Last holiday season, Meredith's lifestyle brands saw more than 500 million visits to their articles, videos, and photo galleries—a 38% increase from non-holiday months. Traffic to seasonal décor and recipes spiked 251%. Consumers are gearing up for more fun and festivities in 2021. In a recent survey by Meredith Data Studio:

Women said they are 38% more likely to entertain this holiday season (69% plan to entertain in 2021, compared with 50% last year).

30% of moms said they expect to do more seasonal decorating this year, compared with 2021; and only 5% said they plan to do less.

"Families are looking to step up their holiday celebrations, and we're here for it," said Liz Vaccariello, Editor in Chief of REAL SIMPLE. "With our new holiday specials, Meredith's leading brands have captured enough ideas and inspiration to fuel a lifetime of festivities – and it's all available free and on-demand."

Program descriptions and viewing information are as follows:

Better Homes & Gardens Celebrates the Season

Holiday porch parties are all the rage this year! In Better Homes and Gardens Celebrates the Season, you'll learn how to throw a party your friends and neighbors will talk about for years to come. Editors will also offer a peek into the creation of the December issue of the magazine. Tune into Better Homes & Gardens Celebrates the Season at BHG.com/holidaytv or on PeopleTV starting Nov. 25.

Allrecipes Make It Merry!

Allrecipes, the world's top destination for food and entertaining resources, is here to help take the stress out of your holidays with some delightful dishes, time-saving tips, and fabulous flavors for the season. Whether it is a traditional meal or a new take on an old favorite, Allrecipes Make It Merry! shows you just how easy it is to create a holiday celebration to be enjoyed and remembered. Tune into Allrecipes Make It Merry! on the Allrecipes website or on PeopleTV starting Nov. 25.

REAL SIMPLE Holidays

REAL SIMPLE's expert holiday hacks come to life, offering simple solutions to make this year's giving and gathering more festive and fun. REAL SIMPLE Holidays unwraps great ideas around decorating, gifts, beauty, and food, all designed to give you and yours the gift of a holiday season to be celebrated and cherished. Tune into the program today on the REAL SIMPLE website or on PeopleTV in December.

The Southern Living Show

The Southern Living Show is airing four Thanksgiving-themed episodes through November on its digital platforms. Look for a fall festival of down-home food, decorating, and entertaining ideas from the most trusted source for all things southern.

ABOUT MEREDITH CORPORATION

Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) is a multi-platform media and marketing company that provides information and inspiration to women's lives daily through our trusted brands, including PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, Allrecipes, Southern Living, and REAL SIMPLE. We create content and experiences focused on entertainment news, house and home, food, style, health, fitness, travel and luxury, and parenting – priority topics for our largely female audience.

With our long history of demonstrated integrity, editorial excellence, and deep consumer insights, we have earned relationships with 190 million Americans across media platforms, including digital, magazines, performance marketing, and brand licensing. Our rich proprietary data and sophisticated technology platform provide unparalleled insights and best-in-class advertising and performance marketing solutions.

Meredith's Local Media Group portfolio includes 17 television stations concentrated in large, fast-growing markets, with seven stations in the nation's Top 25 markets, including Atlanta, Phoenix, St. Louis, and Portland.

