This Sleep Drink Dubbed 'Sleep in a Can' Has Already Delivered Over 2 Million Nights Of Sleep

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anxiety, depression and stress stemming from the pandemic has resulted in a significant increase in sleeping problems across generations. Add to that increased screen time and less exposure to sunlight and you have the perfect storm for sleepless nights. Reports have even shown more than half of us have trouble sleeping at least 3 nights a week, making it a silent epidemic faced by so many.

Som Sleep is a science-backed formula that uses active ingredients, including Melatonin, Magnesium, L-Theanine, GABA and Vitamin B6, that are naturally found in the human body, a healthy diet, and green tea. Som Sleep is available in Original and Zero Sugar in packs of 12 or 24 on the brand’s website, getsom.com, as well as Amazon and nearly 1,000 national grocery and wellness chains nationwide.

Som Sleep Founder Abdul Khan was determined to find a solution for his sleep issues that didn't involve groggy-inducing drugs and contributed to his already healthy lifestyle. Khan is a former venture capitalist who previously invested in well known brands such as Pandora and Ancestry.com and has founded companies in both the tech and media industries. Creating a wellness and self-care product was not necessarily something he sought out to do but it was ultimately born out of his desire to solve a universal problem that he struggled with himself.

Four years ago, Khan was drinking an energy drink and came to the realization that there are dozens of drinks on the market designed to give consumers an 'up', but there wasn't an equivalent for the equally, if not more important 'down' to promote better sleep.

When he couldn't find what he was looking for on the market, he decided to create it himself. Khan wanted something that focused on quality, healthy ingredients. For him that meant non-GMO, vegan, preservative free, drug free, and non-habit forming. Fifteen months of development later, Som Sleep was born!

Som Sleep is a science-backed formula that uses active ingredients, including Melatonin, Magnesium, L-Theanine, GABA and Vitamin B6, that are naturally found in the human body, a healthy diet, and green tea. It addresses sleep issues from three different angles, providing a more comprehensive solution. Starting with targeted nutrition to support your body's own natural sleep-regulating cycle, Som Sleep also relaxes the mind, preparing the brain to transition smoothly from wake to sleep. Finally, it provides the signal to sleep, facilitating the natural process of generating deep, restorative sleep.

To date, it has delivered over 2 million nights of sleep, with a 60% repurchase rate and is used by people from all walks of life including office workers, factory workers, medical professionals, musicians, actors and professional athletes, boasting over 60 pro sports teams in the NBA, NFL, MLB and NHL.

Som Sleep is available in Original and Zero Sugar in packs of 12 or 24 on the brand's website, getsom.com , as well as Amazon and nearly 1,000 national grocery and wellness chains nationwide.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Som Sleep