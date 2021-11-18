Amelia Warren, Epicure's CEO and Founder of the Good Food. Real Fast.™ Movement Named One of Canada's Top 40 Under 40 For 2021

NORTH SAANICH, BC, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Epicure is proud to announce that its Chief Executive Officer, Amelia Warren, has been named a recipient of Canada's Top 40 Under 40® for 2021—a well-deserved achievement for a CEO whose vision is changing the way North Americans cook, eat, and gather.

Canada's Top 40 Under 40® is an annual leadership award that recognizes exceptional achievement by 40 outstanding Canadians who are under the age of 40. Amelia and her peers were selected from hundreds of nominees by a respected and independent Advisory Board. Four key criteria were assessed to select the recipients: Vision & Innovation, Leadership, Impact & Influence, and Social Responsibility.

Founded in 1997, Epicure is a direct-selling company that is dedicated to bettering the lives of families through healthy meal solutions that go from raw-to-ready in 20 minutes or less. After launching in the US in 2019, Epicure has over 20,000 Good Food. Real Fast.™ ambassadors. Last year was a record-breaking year for the company bringing in over $83.7M CDN in global sales. This year, the company is on track to bring in 30 percent YoY growth in global sales.

Since becoming CEO in 2009 and launching the global Good Food. Real Fast.™ movement in 2014, Warren has been committed to bringing next-level product innovation to the market, inspiring and motivating Epicure's community of Independent Consultants, and giving back wherever possible. In 2020, through the Buy a Meal, Share a Meal program Epicure donated over $25,000 CDN to Food Banks Canada and $50,000 USD to Feeding America. In honour of her Top 40 Under 40 achievement, Warren will be donating $1 CDN from every Guacamole Dip Mix sold to the Mamas for Mamas organization, from November 18-30, 2021.

"It's an incredible honour and privilege to receive this recognition alongside some of Canada's most distinguished leaders," says Amelia Warren. "I share this recognition with my team and Epicure's Good Food. Real Fast.™ ambassadors across Canada and the US. Congratulations to all of the other outstanding recipients of this prestigious award."

The 2021 Top 40 Recipients were announced today in National Post. Recipients will be honoured at a series of events to take place in the coming months.

About Epicure

Founded in 1997 in Victoria, B.C., Epicure (epicure.com) is one of the fastest growing direct selling companies in North America. The company's mission over the past twenty-four years has been to better the lives of 20 million families with healthy meal solutions that go from raw-to-ready in 20 minutes or less. Through its wholesome ingredient blends, timesaving cookware, easy-to-follow meal plans and recipes, and dedicated ambassadors, the Good Food. Real Fast.™ Movement helps people across Canada and the US live healthier, more fulfilling lives. Amelia Warren is the CEO of Epicure and the founder of the Good Food. Real Fast.™ Movement.

