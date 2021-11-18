FranConnect and BrandONE Expand Partnership to Drive Best-in-Class Franchise Development

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FranConnect , the leading provider of franchise management solutions for driving success in franchise sales, operations, and marketing, today announced the expansion of its partnership with BrandONE, a premier franchise development consultancy in America, to further ignite growth for franchisors through the companies' deep expertise in franchisee recruitment and technology.

FranConnect and BrandONE are both widely recognized as innovative, industry-leading franchise suppliers with extensive experience developing customized solutions to help franchisors achieve their growth goals, including driving best-in-class franchisee recruitment, assisting customers with recruiting the highest caliber franchise partners to sustainably grow their brands.

For over five years, BrandONE has designed thoughtful strategic approaches to lead generation to attract franchisors' ideal candidates. FranConnect's powerful technology is an integral part of BrandONE's education process to tell a franchisor's story, ensuring that prospects understand everything about the business to make an informed decision while, in turn, recruiting the best franchisees for each brand. In addition to nurturing candidates, FranConnect's software expertly qualifies and prioritizes prospects while providing detailed data that allows BrandONE and its clients to track progress toward their franchise development goals. Earlier this year, FranConnect also introduced a fully automated e-signature capability for franchise disclosure documents (FDD), artificial intelligence to boost sales effectiveness, dashboards to improve unit onboarding, and other enhancements.

"At FranConnect, we are continuously seeking ways to bring more value to the over 800 customers we serve worldwide, from improving unit profitability and driving franchisee engagement to streamlining operational data and selling more units," said Keith Gerson, president of franchise operations for FranConnect. "BrandONE is a world-class leader in franchise development and aligns with our belief that the best partners simplify a brand's growth journey by operating as an extension of an organization. We're excited to formalize our partnership, which will make them a part of our partner marketplace, and provide additional exposure to our customer base, who can benefit from their expertise."

"BrandONE understands how crucial it is to recruit franchisees rather than simply sell to prospects. Matching the right high-quality candidates to the right brands leads to smart growth and our approach has led to long-term success for the brands we represent," said Peter Barkman, partner and chief growth officer of BrandONE. "Since its inception, BrandONE has exclusively used the FranConnect platform as our system of record for our customers because of its power to deliver in multiple areas of the recruitment process. Together, BrandONE and FranConnect will continue to drive successful, sustainable growth."

For more information about FranConnect, visit www.franconnect.com. For more information about BrandONE, visit www.brandonefd.com.

About FranConnect

FranConnect is the leading franchise management software provider. For 20 years, the FranConnect platform has served as the sales, operations, and marketing backbone for over 800 brands worldwide. Nine of the Franchise Times Top 10 Fastest-Growing franchise businesses rely on FranConnect to drive growth, improve profitability, and streamline operational performance. FranConnect customers span all sizes, growth phases, and industries and they grow 44% faster on average than the broader franchising market. Backed by private-equity investor Serent Capital, FranConnect is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, with global follow-the-sun operations. For more information on FranConnect, visit www.franconnect.com.

About BrandONE

BrandONE is the premier franchise development consultancy in America. BrandONE partners with franchisors to sustainably grow enterprise value. Founded by industry leaders Kurt Landwehr, Michael Mudd, Dave Schaeffers, Jason Barclay and Peter Barkman, the BrandONE team has over 200+ years collective experience in growing the Nation's top brands. BrandONE is known for their diverse experience across business verticals as well as their experience in all operational divisions within various well known franchise organizations. For more information about BrandONE, visit www.brandonefd.com.

