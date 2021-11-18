Halozyme to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) today announced that it will participate at the following investor conferences:

33rd Annual Piper Sandler Virtual Healthcare Conference , Elaine Sun , senior vice president and chief financial officer, will represent the company in an on-demand, pre-recorded fireside chat that will be made available on the conference website starting on Monday, November 22, 2021 , at 10:00 a.m. ET . , senior vice president and chief financial officer, will represent the company in an on-demand, pre-recorded fireside chat that will be made available on the conference website starting on, at

Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday December 1, 2021 , at 3:55 p.m. Eastern Time / 12:55 p.m. Pacific Time . Dr. Helen Torley , president and chief executive officer will represent the company in a virtual fireside chat.

A direct link to the presentations can be accessed through the "Investors" section of www.halozyme.com, and a recording will be made available for 6 months following the events. To access the link, please visit Halozyme's website approximately 10 minutes prior to the presentation to register and download any necessary audio software.

About Halozyme

Halozyme is a biopharmaceutical company bringing disruptive solutions to significantly improve patient experiences and outcomes for emerging and established therapies. Halozyme advises and supports its biopharmaceutical partners in key aspects of new drug development with the goal of improving patients' lives while helping its partners achieve global commercial success. As the innovators of the ENHANZE® technology, which can reduce hours-long treatments to a matter of minutes, Halozyme's commercially-validated solution has touched more than 500,000 patient lives in post-marketing use via five commercialized products across more than 100 global markets. Halozyme and its world-class partners are currently advancing multiple therapeutic programs intended to deliver innovative therapies, with the potential to improve the lives of patients around the globe. Halozyme's proprietary enzyme rHuPH20 forms the basis of the ENHANZE® technology and is used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, potentially reducing the treatment burden of other drugs to patients. Halozyme has licensed its ENHANZE® technology to leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies including Roche, Baxalta, Pfizer, AbbVie, Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Alexion, argenx, Horizon Therapeutics and ViiV Healthcare. Halozyme derives revenues from these collaborations in the form of milestones and royalties as the Company's partners make progress developing and commercializing their products being developed using ENHANZE®. Halozyme is headquartered in San Diego. For more information visit Halozyme.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

