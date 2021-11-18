InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory for Ceiling Fans (JAD-142)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a protective barrier between dust, dirt, grease and debris and ceiling fan blades," said an inventor, from St. Augustine, Fla., "so I invented the FLOVE'S. My design eliminates the hassle of cleaning ceiling fan blades."

The patent pending invention provides an effective way to protect the blades on a ceiling fan. In doing so, it prevents dust and dirt from accumulating. As a result, it saves time and effort when cleaning and it could enhance the appearance of the fan. The invention features a fashionable and functional design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Jacksonville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-JAD-142, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

