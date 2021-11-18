InventHelp Inventor Develops Storage Accessory for Wrapping Paper (SUU-670)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an accessory to protect a roll of wrapping paper when not in use and conveniently dispense and cut it when needed," said an inventor, from Cottleville, Mo., "so I invented the E-Z WRAP. My design offers an improved alternative to traditional storage and cutting methods for wrapping paper rolls."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an effective way to store and dispense wrapping paper. In doing so, it eliminates the need to cut the paper with scissors. As a result, it prevents the paper from having a jagged edge and a disheveled appearance and it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the St. Louis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SUU-670, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

