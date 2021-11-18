Jacober Creative Delivers Rebranding & Marketing Campaign for Newly Reopened Town of Palm Beach Marina

PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Town of Palm Beach's Marina just got a facelift – to the tune of $40 million dollars – and Jacober Creative, an award-winning, Miami Beach-based design, branding and marketing studio, has been a big part of it. To help promote the new marina, Jacober Creative provided complete rebranding services that included creating a comprehensive visual identity and brand strategy for this ultimate destination for world-class yacht owners.

"We are excited to have been chosen by the Town of Palm Beach as a one-stop shop for the marketing and branding relaunch of their state-of-the-art renovated Town Marina," says Creative Director Paul Jacober of Jacober Creative.

Jacober Creative coined the catch phrase "Anchored in the Town of Palm Beach," and designed a logo that leaned on the sophisticated, incorporating both the P.B. initials, and the suggestion of an anchor for a nautical feel. They also produced videos and photo spreads that drew on the same upscale, waterside feel, with models on two iconic superyachts, as well as other classic Palm Beach settings. A brand-new website was designed for the Marina that is unique in its approach to style and usability. More details can be found at: https://jacober.com/work/town-of-palm-beach-marina-branding-logo-design/

"Jacober Creative really gets Palm Beach, and they were the first choice hands down for this project," said Palm Beach Assistant Town Manager Carolyn Stone. "The designs and marketing approaches they produced are exactly what we needed to rebrand the renovated marina."

About Jacober Creative

Jacober Creative is an award-winning Miami Beach-headquartered design, branding and marketing firm with numerous clients in Florida, nationally and internationally. They have extensive experience rebranding municipalities including upscale Miami locations the Town of Surfside and the City of Sunny Isles Beach, as well as clients such as South Florida's number one luxury real estate agency The Jills Zeder Group, tennis superstar Venus Williams, and Richard Branson's Virgin Voyages. Jacober Creative has been recognized by the Visit Florida's Flagler Awards seven times for its design, digital and marketing work. Their fresh, forward-leaning yet consumer-friendly design style, and ability to work with a wide range of clients, has made them a diversified and successful company. For more visit www.Jacober.com or call (305)-672-3293.

