LifeToGo Unveils Its 2021 Holiday Shopping Guides Featuring More Products And Categories Than Ever Before

ATLANTA, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeToGo, the curated health and wellness eCommerce marketplace owned and operated by Accelerate360, LLC (Accelerate360), today unveiled its 2021 Holiday Gift Guide featuring a nearly 100% bigger selection of products than last season. The 2021 guide also introduces all new collections of products most of which are made in, and ship from, the U.S.A.

"We wanted to make the 2021 Holiday Gift Guide bigger than ever this season, the entire team at LifeToGo is committed to helping you live your best life and these comprehensive guides are a great way to make the Holidays less stressful," said LifeToGo Editor-in-Chief Lisa Pounds. "The 2021 selections not only highlight curated brands with amazing products that will delight anyone on your list, but we purposely worked to source U.S.A. made and shipped products in an effort to make sure you get the best possible gifts in time for the holidays."

This year's Holiday Gift Guide, available at lifetogo.com, has expanded to 10 easy-to-navigate gift guides including Gifts For Her, Gifts For Him, Stocking Stuffers, Sustainable Gifts, For Foodies, For The Health Nut, Midlife Male, For The One Who "Has It All," Kids And Pets, and Lisa's Favs hand-picked by LifeToGo Editor-In-Chief Lisa Pounds.

The 2021 LifeToGo Holiday Gift Guide features well-curated products including:

Self-Care and Beauty Products from Dr. Botanicals, Sanara Skincare, PiperWai, Gryph & IvyRose, Dr. Natural, Muse, and Live Hypo by Eirtree.

Food Specialties from Elements Truffles, Spiceology, Shar Snacks, Talty Bar , Thunderbird, Mozaics, Veggicoia, Caveman Foods, Barney Butter , Karma Nuts and Ladybird Provisions

Guy-friendly gifts featuring health and wellness products and technology and Gadgets from SoundCore, Power Plate, Performance Inspired, Copperwell US, American Providance, OffCourt, and StrongCoffee.

Kid and Pet favorites from Color Clean Soap, Gryph & IvyRose, and Neo Bites.

In addition to the larger selection of products this year, LifeToGo also has exclusive Holiday Gift packages from Dr. Botanicals, American Provenance, PiperWai, Waka Coffee, and Performance Inspired, packages not available anywhere else this holiday season.

The LifeToGo 2021 Holiday Gift Guide is stocked and ready to ship, however, to ensure that products arrive in time for the holidays it is recommended that orders are placed by December 15.

About Accelerate360:

Accelerate360 is an omnichannel distribution, data and media company that provides customized solutions for consumer product brands and retailers. They deliver consumer products to over 60,000 retail locations weekly and have a 100-year track record of growing brands through logistics, sales, media, sourcing, marketing and media. Accelerate360 specializes in the General Merchandise, Health, Beauty, and Wellness categories and develops and curates programs to cater to clients' objectives. As a data driven organization, Accelerate360 leverages first party and third-party data to customize impactful and efficient solutions for our clients. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, the company has offices and fulfillment centers strategically positioned around the United States and is proud to employ over 1,100 employees.

