1st Commercial Credit Launches Equipment Financing with over $1 billion in funding availability.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 1st Commercial Credit, LLC is a nationwide funding company that specializes in accounts receivable factoring and trade payable financing has introduced an equipment financing program for various sized companies, credit score ranges, and industries.

1st Commercial Credit offers clients looking to finance over the road and vocational trucks, manufacturing and material handling equipment, construction equipment, and other quality assets that retain value.

Raul Esqueda, President of 1st Commercial Credit says, "Equipment finance has always been a great alternative financial instrument for acquiring equipment without using your bank line or cash savings. Our primary equipment finance clients are capped out with their exiting lenders, have challenged credit, or have financial stress due to growth in sales. We cover a very wide credit score range for approvals many vendors and dealerships would appreciate."

Start-Up Equipment finance

1st Commercial Credit has a new funding program for companies needing up to $75k in equipment finance for start-ups. For start-ups less than three months old, a large demand exists for equipment financing among enthusiastic start-up business owners. Leasing and equipment finance companies in the past have ignored business owners with less than 2 years of business operations. However, 1st Commercial Credit is optimistic in providing financial services to higher risk clients amongst the small business community. Over 60% of clients that come to 1st Commercial Credit for funding have less than one year since start-up and 1st Commercial Credit has helped them grow with receivable and trade payable finance programs.

Vender and Dealer Setup

1st Commercial Credit's primary goal is to set up vendors across the United States with our funding programs. We will also offer clients looking to finance over the road and vocational trucks, manufacturing and material handling equipment, construction equipment, and other quality assets that retain value. In order to keep our rates low for clients, we are not accepting brokers in the equipment lease program at this time.

