Eden Strategy Institute launches Mobility Report & Impact Toolkit

SINGAPORE, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eden Strategy Institute unveils The Way Forward: Exploring the Future of Urban Mobility 2020/2021 Report and the Mobility Net Impact Tool, on the heels of COP26 to better support city leaders and ecosystem stakeholders in preparing for the future of mobility.

The Way Forward covers six different mobility solutions including 1) Active Mobility (walking and cycling); 2) Electric Vehicles; 3) Autonomous Vehicles; 4) Urban Air Mobility; 5) Shared Mobility; and 6) Public Transportation. These modes will form the core of the mobility ecosystem in cities.

Eden Strategy Institute conducted in-depth interviews with over 30 mobility experts around the globe, to gain an understanding of the common obstacles faced in deploying and accelerating the adoption of each of the six mobility modalities in cities, as well as potential solution spaces which city leaders can leverage to overcome such challenges.

For each mobility modality, the report includes case studies, a checklist for deployment addressing factors such as operating conditions, infrastructure, financial capacity, and operations, as well as a trend scan of the latest developments relevant to that particular mode.

The Mobility Net Impact Tool offers a framework and impact assessment methodology to assess over different mobility solutions along nine parameters: 1) Vehicle Ownership; 2) Vehicle Operation; 3) Travel Time; 4) Greenhouse Gas Emissions; 5) Air Pollution; 6) Accidents; 7) Noise; 8) Congestion; and 9) Health.

In addition to the issue of carbon emissions, these nine parameters reflect the full impact created by any given transportation mode, quantified in terms of USD per-kilometer at the vehicle and passenger levels. The Tool adopts a vehicle life-cycle approach, considering the positive and negative externalities generated in the vehicle manufacturing and production, vehicle operation, and disposal stages. The resulting values are the net impact generated by each of the modalities per kilometer travelled.

"For the first time, policymakers and city planners integrating safe and sustainable multimodal cities are equipped to empirically optimise their city's portfolio of emerging mobility options," says Calvin Chu, Managing Partner at Eden Strategy Institute.

Both the report and toolkit are now available on Eden Strategy Institute's Smart City Governments microsite at www.smartcitygovt.com/future-of-mobility.

About Eden Strategy Institute

Eden Strategy Institute is a strategy consulting firm specializing in Business System Innovation. We approach the global issues of urbanization, disease, poverty, illiteracy, and exploitation by formulating strategies, models, processes, and products that help our clients create, realize, and sustain their economic impact. Eden plans and sets up industry blueprints, facilitates co-creation workshops, forecasts and evaluates the impact of policy interventions. We have supported governments and corporations to successfully bring Smart City innovations to market using qualitative and quantitative research, innovation development, business planning, partnerships, and impact assessment. Our Practice Areas include Smart Cities, Education Innovation, Healthcare, Social Enterprise, and the Emerging Middle Class.

For more information, please visit our website at www.edenstrategyinstitute.com

Media Contact

Callysta Thony

Asia-Pacific Media Relations

Eden Strategy Institute

E: media@edenstrategyinstitute.com

W: www.edenstrategyinstitute.com

View original content:

SOURCE Eden Strategy Institute