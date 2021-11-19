HOUSTON, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 21,500 square foot, Neoclassical River Oaks Boulevard mansion which was previously the home to the late Baron Ricky di Portanova and Baroness Alessandra di Portanova is currently on the market after an extensive $7M renovation. Listed exclusively by Nancy Almodovar, CEO of Nan and Company Properties CHRISTIE'S International Real Estate, Houston's most illustrious grand palace that has hosted countless celebrities and dignitaries from around the world is listed for $16M.

Houston's Most Illustrious Grand Palace Hits the Market

The River Oaks Mansion with a Storied Past has Undergone a $7M Transformation

"This home is a part of Houston history," said Nancy Almodovar, CEO of Nan and Company Properties. "Countless stories have been written and told for years of the opulent parties and its previous owner's past. The current owners took on an extensive remodeling project with precision and exacting detail to modernize the home for today's living, and of course, grand entertaining that is synonymous with the home's history. It is truly a home that embodies both Houston's future and its glamorous past."

Renovations to the seven-bedroom, eight-bath manse included taking the property "to the studs" to completely remodel and automate the entire house. The $7M, year-long renovation led by JD Bartell Designs was completed in December 2004 and features meticulous design and craftsmanship at every turn. In today's market, the renovations total over $10M.

Situated on a 43,973 square foot lot in the prestigious River Oaks Country Club Estate subdivision, the home features a stone and stucco exterior with beautifully intricate detailing. The picturesque front yard features mature trees and manicured gardens, accessed only through a secured iron gate.

As you enter the home, you are welcomed by a stunning grand foyer that boasts gorgeous marble columns and flooring that leads you through the home via elegant archways. The impressive marble staircase features ornate iron railings, elegant wall sconces and an astounding chandelier.

The sitting area also features marble columns with an iron spiral staircase that leads you to the second story. The study is ensconced in classic mahogany paneled walls, timeless wood flooring, custom shelving and lavish gold trimmed details.

The formal dining area features three sets of French doors and leads you into the famed indoor pool – the jaw-dropping, centerpiece of the home.

This magnificent, 12,000 square foot indoor pool area truly makes this home one-of-a-kind and the center of the storied history of the home. Enclosed with a glass panel ceiling, the space features beautiful chandeliers and multiple entertaining areas connecting the home's expansive living and dining areas. The great room showcases a beautiful fireplace with gold detailing, while the media room features a large projection screen and allows access to the pool area via large wooden double doors.

The secondary kitchen is also situated inside the pool area and features bar seating, an expansive island, marble countertops, beautiful tile backsplash, top-of-line stainless-steel appliances, and an abundance of storage that can accommodate your every need.

The side yard features a private courtyard with beautiful stone tile, an exquisite fountain and lush landscaping for additional outdoor dining and entertaining.

While the heart of the main floor is focused on entertaining, the second floor welcomes you to the primary retreat with a beautiful concave ceiling, ornate chandelier, sitting area with a custom built-in bookshelf, and private balcony that overlooks the pool area. The extraordinary primary bath has been perfectly updated with dual sinks and vanities, along with a luxurious soaking tub.

The second floor, accessible from two separate staircases, includes additional secondary bedrooms which are all on suite.

At every turn, this home features polished details, craftsmanship and modern amenities that are reminiscent of the home's grand history and sets the stage for the next generation of extravagant living in the heart of Houston's most coveted neighborhood.

The home is located at 2115 River Oaks Boulevard in the exclusive River Oaks Country Club Estate and is listed at $16,000,00. Nancy Almodovar, founder and CEO of Nan and Company Properties CHRISTIE'S International Real Estate is the exclusive listing agent.

