Marvion™️ Partners With Omnific Blockchain Studios to Launch International Music Production Competition "Marvion's Music Monarch"

SINGAPORE, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonanza Goldfields Corp. (OTC:BONZ) is pleased to announce that Marvion™️ will be partnering with Omnific Blockchain Studios to create original hybrid-NFT™️ (h-NFT) contents. The inaugural initiative through this partnership will be the International Music Production Competition named "Marvion's Music Monarch", a music creation competition which will be judged entirely by the Marvion™️ community through h-NFT sales.

Omnific Blockchain Studios will apply NFTs and blockchain technologies from Marvion to create a more immersive experience for viewers, craft unique social experiences for fans, taking a lateral approach to enhance the value of intellectual property and protect the rights of artists in the process.

"Marvion's Music Monarch" will be the world's first NFT-only competition where artists around the world will have their works curated on the blockchain for viewers to vote by purchasing and using Marvion's h-NFTs. The competition will be gamified not only for contestants but also the audience making the viewing experience uniquely interactive.

This first of many competitions will not only allow Marvion™️ to accumulate a portfolio of talent and intellectual property but will also help Marvion™️ to attract communities in the musical industry, including artists, audience and collectors and generate healthy revenues from the sale of h-NFTs.

Commenting on the partnership with Omnific Blockchain Studios, Julian So, Interim CEO of Marvion™️ said, "Bizhan Tong has been a long-time business partner. He is a visionary in the entertainment industry and we are glad he has set his sights on integrating blockchain technology with entertainment through this partnership. "Marvion's Music Monarch" is an effort to allow creators to showcase their works, rally in their community of supporters and use NFTs and blockchain to open up a completely new and innovative experience for the viewers and fans alike. People will see more practical applications and values of NFTs and blockchain technologies in actual usage. We are very excited to kickstart this disruptive initiative with Omnific Blockchain Studios."

Separately, Marvion will also provide NFTs and blockchain technologies in Omnific Blockchain Studios's next production -- Karma, a crime film which will be curated entirely on the blockchain. Marvion will provide the blockchain technologies behind the whole production process, by incorporating blockchain-powered tokens including NFTs to showcase its value to artists, audiences, tech enthusiasts, investors, and brands. Both the individual short stories and full feature will be made available as NFTs, alongside digital goods and tokens to enhance the experience for investors and fans.

For more information about the "Marvion's Music Monarch" can be found on http://musicmonarch.omnificblockchain.com/.

To keep up to date on the upcoming Hybrid NFT™️ drops, please visit marvion.media or join the Marvion Telegram Community at t.me/marvion_media.

About BONZ

Bonanza Goldfields Corporation relocated its headquarters to Singapore, acquired Marvion Holdings Limited and is developing new business initiatives in the area of cross-cultural strategic and management consultant services, as well as joining the latest blockchain technologies, by applying NFT solutions into the media industry. The group is developing a web and mobile based media portal that allows users to consume the media they have purchased with rights and IP ownership in the NFT minted to the media.

About Marvion

Marvion is a metaverse blockchain technology company, unlocking, enhancing and preserving the value of media and entertainment intellectual property through blockchain and related technologies to create Hybrid NFTs. The company's vision is to offer the ultimate artist and fan engagement, leveraging technology in both digital metaverse and physical experience realms. Marvion will be adopting their Hybrid NFT (h-NFT) format across all minted NFTs. The h-NFTs will undergo full know-your-client (KYC) and verification processes prior to Marvion acquiring the intellectual property. This is to ensure that only authentic and high quality NFTs are available on the platform.

About Hybrid NFT (h-NFT)

A h-NFT is an integrated, best in class, smart contract that can execute the transaction and also contains the specific legal terms of the intellectual property ownership, license and/or rights. Each Hybrid NFT (h-NFT) contains the following:

A copy of the SPA for the purchase of the master license.

Evidence or warranty of ownership of the relevant intellectual property.

Ownership of the sub-license detailing the rights of the h-NFT holder.

Image/video/music or other file depending on what the asset is.

