Seven Adecco Group Leaders Honored on Staffing Industry Analysts' 2021 Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Adecco Group, the world's leading talent advisory and solutions company, announced today that seven of the Group's female leaders were recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) on its annual Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing list for 2021. In its seventh year, this annual list recognizes the essential contributions of women in critical leadership positions, showcasing their positive impacts on the industry as a whole.

This year's honorees from the Adecco Group include:

"I am honored to be included among this group of strong female leaders who are each transforming our industry and creating the future of work," says Corinne Ripoche, Regional President of the Adecco Group, Americas. "Congratulations to all of those recognized as members of the Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing list, and especially to my fellow Adecco Group honorees."



The Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing list is an annual list compiled by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. This year's list is available here.

