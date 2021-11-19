Stellantis at 2021 LA Auto Show: Virtual Auto Show Provides Alternate Approach

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

A unique experience will allow online visitors to see new products and technology shown at the LA Auto Show

A Virtual Brand Ambassador provides an interactive tour for online visitors, guiding viewers through a multitude of visual and interactive experiences

Visitors can learn about Stellantis technology and products from the innovative people who create, engineer and design them

To help those who can't travel to the 2021 LA Auto Show, Stellantis is providing an alternate approach to make it easy to see the newest and hottest vehicles from Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep®, Ram and Alfa Romeo. The virtual auto show will demonstrate the company's newest technologies via highly detailed interactive product tours. Users can venture through a computer-generated, visually immersive experience with video explanations.

Stellantis has built a virtual world so that participants can see a variety of vehicle-related options and learn about the company's commitment to innovation, right from their fingertips.

Users can opt for a guided tour hosted by a virtual brand ambassador who curates information depending on user preferences. The tour gives users a deeper understanding of Stellantis' products and technologies through a 3D experience, which includes 12 vehicles.

At any point during the experience, guests may opt for a self-guided tour. The user-controlled 3D environment allows viewing from various angles on vehicles, such as the new 2022 Grand Wagoneer and 2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia along with the popular 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid. Additionally, the viewer may select any of the vehicles for a deep dive into the technology and product applications. An easy-to-use global navigation contains quick links to specific areas.

Stellantis looks forward to providing a hands-on experience for LA Auto Show attendees, but for those who cannot attend in person, this unique virtual tour allows the company to share its newest vehicle offerings and the technology within. The interactive site will remain live after the auto show to help consumers learn more about Stellantis products.

