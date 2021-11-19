Williams Mullen Grows Health Care Practice with New Partner

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Williams Mullen is pleased to announce that Joel Johnson has joined the firm as a partner in our Health Care Section. He is based in the firm's Raleigh office.

Joel Johnson

Johnson focuses his practice on Certificate of Need (CON) and health facility licensure, Medicaid, managed care entities, and health care operations and compliance, including data privacy and security, HIPAA, and civil rights compliance.

Jamie Baskerville Martin, chair of Williams Mullen's Health Care Section, stated, "We are thrilled that Joel has joined our health care practice. His prior experience at North Carolina's Department of Justice, where he represented the North Carolina Certificate of Need Section in contested CON cases at the Office of Administrative Hearings and provided counsel to the Licensure Division of the Department, has given him insights into the CON process that will be of benefit to health care providers seeking to expand their services to better serve their communities. Further, his tenure in the General Counsel's office for the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services enabled him to attain an in-depth understanding of the nuances of Medicaid, an area of utmost importance to our clients."

Johnson recently completed his term as President of the North Carolina Society of Health Care Attorneys. He is a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP).

Johnson earned his Juris Doctor degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and his Bachelor of Arts degree in political science summa cum laude from Harding University.

Williams Mullen is a regional full-service law firm with approximately 240 attorneys in offices across North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. Since our firm began in 1909, our goal has been to provide business and legal solutions to help our clients' businesses thrive. Visit us at www.williamsmullen.com.

