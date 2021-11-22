Axcelis To Participate In The 10th Annual December CEO Summit

BEVERLY, Mass., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced company management's participation in the 10th Annual December CEO Summit, scheduled for December 8th, 2021, at the St. Regis Hotel, San Francisco, CA. The conference is being held concurrently with SEMICON West 2021 and is an in-person event.



The presentation material utilized during the CEO Summit will be made accessible on the investor page of the company's website at www.axcelis.com.

About the 10th Annual December CEO Summit 2021

The December CEO Summit is collectively hosted by the executive management teams from 11 participating companies and features a "round-robin" format consisting of small group meetings.

Held concurrently with SEMICON West in San Francisco, this CEO Summit is a live event. The St. Regis hotel, SEMICON West, and therefore the CEO Summit, all require proof of COVID vaccination in order to register and attend events in person.

The 11 management teams currently confirmed to host the December 2021 CEO Summit are: ACM Research (ACMR), Aehr Test (AEHR), Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL), Axcelis (ACLS), Cohu (COHU), Ichor Systems (ICHR), inTEST Corporation (INTT), Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC), Onto Innovation (ONTO), Pivotal Systems (PVS.AX), and Revasum (RVS.AX).

The CEO Summit is by invitation only and is open to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. Please RSVP early, given the logistical considerations of live event registration this year, as well as space limitations. Hosts reserve the right to limit attendance as necessary. Last day for registration is November 29th, 2021.

RSVP Contacts for 10th Annual December CEO Summit

To RSVP for the Virtual CEO Summit, please contact either of the Summit's co-chairs.

Laura J. Guerrant-Oiye Claire E. McAdams Guerrant Associates Headgate Partners LLC Phone: (508) 826-4573 Phone: (530) 265-9899 Email: lloiye@aerogel.com Email: claire@headgatepartners.com

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

