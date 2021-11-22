InventHelp Inventor Develops Tasty Frozen Treat Option for Adults (CTK-2414)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fun and refreshing treat for adults to enjoy at the pool, parties, the bar and other occasions," said an inventor, from Fort Wayne, Ind., "so I invented the ALCOHOL POPSICLE. My design eliminates the need to serve alcoholic or mixed drinks in glasses."

The invention provides a tasty frozen treat option for adults. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional alcoholic beverages. As a result, it enhances taste and satisfaction and it prevents spillage of alcoholic beverages. The invention features a novel design that is easy to serve and consume so it is ideal for individuals ages 21 and older. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

