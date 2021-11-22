Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Vonage Holdings Corp. has obtained a Fair Price in its going private transaction with Ericsson

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Vonage (NASDAQ: VG), for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Simmons.

Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/vonage-holdings-corp or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Vonage's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Vonage shareholders will receive only approximately $21 per share, representing a total acquisition price of approximately $6.2 billion. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Vonage by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a significant penalty if Vonage accepts a superior bid. Vonage insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Vonage's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Vonage.

If you own Vonage common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/vonage-holdings-corp.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

