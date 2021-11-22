Wynwood-Based AXS LAW Expands Entrepreneurial Practice With Addition Of Partner Aleida Martinez-Molina

MIAMI, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AXS LAW welcomes Aleida Martinez-Molina, an experienced financial restructuring and business litigator with substantial experience in the hospitality, aviation, and cruise sectors, as a partner in its growing entrepreneurial practice. Martinez-Molina has a well-established diverse practice focused on advancing the interests of her clients. In addition to serving as a Subchapter V Trustee for the Southern District of Florida and being one of the handful of attorneys qualified to represent the Port of Tampa in creditor matters, she has contributed to the ABA Air & Space Lawyer in tandem with her prior role as creditors' rights counsel for several major foreign air carriers. Martinez-Molina regularly represents hotel operators and specialized cruise companies in a broad range of matters. Admitted in Florida, New York and Connecticut, Martinez-Molina joins AXS LAW's leadership team to assist the Firm in expanding its innovative culture and approach to the practice of law. Martinez-Molina said, "I'm excited to join AXS LAW's entrepreneurial practice, continuing to focus on bringing value to my clients. They have already expressed enthusiasm over AXS LAW's approach. I look forward to the opportunity to work with this amazing team of brilliant young lawyers who tackle law with enthusiasm, relevant technology and a focus on results." A Silver Knight winner, Martinez-Molina remains passionate about service and the public interest, and she is active in various local organizations and boards. AXS LAW's Corporate and Finance leader, Allen Moreland said: "I am beyond excited to be working with Aleida, truly one of South Florida's leading lawyers and someone I have admired since we were classmates at Columbia Law School." Martinez-Molina is a graduate of Columbia Law School with an undergraduate degree from Princeton University.

