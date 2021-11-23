Aya Healthcare Named to San Diego Union-Tribune's Top Workplaces for 2021

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aya Healthcare, a data-driven market leader in healthcare staffing, has been awarded a Top Workplaces honor by The San Diego Union-Tribune, for the eighth consecutive year. This year, Aya ranked second in the large company category. The Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous survey, measuring 15 cultural drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, connection and engagement.

"We're proud to employ the best and brightest agents of change," says Amber Zeeb, VP of Employee Experience at Aya Healthcare. "Our employees have been working tirelessly to help San Diegans, Californians and our nation throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. We value and appreciate our Aya team members and are grateful for their dedication and passion to help others."



Aya team members have been instrumental in the fight against COVID-19, working throughout the pandemic to place travel nurses and other critical healthcare professionals at hospitals across the nation. With the largest number of clinicians on assignment, Aya has filled more than 63,000 crisis positions and continues to place high-quality clinicians at hospitals, ensuring life-saving patient care is available when and where it's needed most.

In addition, Aya was awarded one of the Best Workplaces for Women by Fortune Magazine earlier this year. Aya continuously seeks employee feedback throughout the year with a variety of surveys to ensure they always remain focused on what matters most: people. Aya focuses relentlessly on employee satisfaction, which includes unmatched benefits, competitive compensation and a company culture rooted in giving back. Aya also offers physical and mental wellness programs to help employees with the stresses brought on by the pandemic.

Aya's corporate headquarters are in San Diego, California, with additional offices in Sacramento and Los Angeles. Aya also has a presence in Seattle, WA, Battle Creek, MI, and soon to be in Dallas, TX. Most of Aya's corporate employees have a choice to work from the office or remotely. For career opportunities, and to learn more about how you can support hospitals in the fight against COVID-19, visit https://www.ayahealthcare.com/corporate-careers/jobs/.

About Aya Healthcare

Aya Healthcare is a data-driven market leader in healthcare staffing. Through its transformative use of technology and digital engagement, Aya has become the largest travel nurse and allied staffing agency in the United States, as well as a leading provider of locums, per diem and non-clinical staffing. Aya's managed marketplace hosts the largest pool of active job seekers with algorithm-driven personalized touchpoints to drive further engagement and adds transparency and unrivaled efficiency to healthcare systems. While technology drives efficiency and scale, Aya employees power the company to deliver unparalleled accountability and exceptional experiences for clients and clinicians. Aya's company culture is rooted in giving back and supports organizations around food security, education, healthcare, safe shelter and equity. To learn more about Aya Healthcare, visit www.ayahealthcare.com.

