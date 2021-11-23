Glo Fiber Makes First Expansion into Maryland with Fiber Service in Frederick Expansion will bring multi-gigabit internet speeds to City of Frederick

EDINBURG, Va., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glo Fiber, powered by Shenandoah Telecommunications Company ("Shentel") (Nasdaq: SHEN), announced the expansion of their 100% fiber network to Frederick, marking the company's first Glo Fiber market in Maryland. The company is expecting service to be available in January, delivering an all-fiber choice for high-speed, reliable service to approximately 20,000 residences and businesses.

(PRNewsfoto/Shenandoah Telecommunications Company)

"We are glad to welcome Glo Fiber and Shentel to The City of Frederick. Glo Fiber's investment and commitment to our community continues to ensure we have internet infrastructure built for the future," shared Mayor of Frederick, Michael O'Connor. "Not only is it critical for our growth, but it also offers our residents a choice when it comes to their internet provider."

Glo Fiber provides next-generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) internet access, streaming TV, and phone service in the Mid-Atlantic region, with optional wall-to-wall Wi-Fi service that allows customers to connect anywhere in their house or business. Using WiFi 6 technology, customers can enjoy faster speeds, higher performance, and better support for simultaneous device usage throughout the home with the assurance of advanced protection and automatic updates.

"This expansion of Glo Fiber to a new state underscores a time of extraordinary growth for the brand," said Chris Kyle, Vice President of Industry and Regulatory Affairs at Shentel. "As we continue to expand our coverage areas, we are committed to providing a choice for reliable, affordable internet services and unmatched customer service."

Using Shentel's 7,000-mile regional fiber network, Glo Fiber can ensure a dependable, high-speed internet connection with straightforward pricing and no lag time. The company has earned a reputation for providing superior local customer service across its markets, including the growing list of communities in Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Glo Fiber will offer three tiers of symmetrical, high-speed internet access, streaming TV, and unlimited local and long-distance phone service to the area. Glo TV service is delivered via an app and is compatible with Apple TV, Amazon's Fire Stick, and many smart TVs with embedded streaming software. Internet pricing is all-inclusive with no additional fees or surcharges, excluding taxes.

To learn more about Glo Fiber, please visit www.glofiber.com. For more information about Shentel, please visit www.shentel.com or call 1-800-SHENTEL (1-800-743-6835).

About Glo Fiber

Glo Fiber (Glo) provides next-generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) multi-gigabit broadband internet access, live streaming TV, and digital home phone service powered by Shentel (Nasdaq: SHEN). Glo provides the fastest available service to residents leveraging XGS-PON, a state-of-the-art technology capable of symmetrical internet speeds up to 10 Gbps.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art cable, fiber-optic and fixed wireless networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company's services include: broadband internet, video, and voice; fiber-optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; and tower colocation leasing. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 7,000 route miles of fiber and 220 macro cellular towers. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Shenandoah Telecommunications Company