InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory for Arch Support Orthotics (IPL-826)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a comfortable way to wear your arch supports even after removing your shoes," said an inventor, from Indianapolis, Ind., "so I invented the SHOE LESS ARCH SUPPORT. My design could provide added support and convenience for people who use orthotic arch support products."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to utilize arch support orthotics when wearing socks. In doing so, it offers an alternative to positioning the orthotics within shoes. As a result, it enhances comfort and convenience and it helps to reduce soreness, pain, tension and fatigue within the feet and legs. The invention features a practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for individuals who utilize arch support orthotics. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

