InventHelp Inventor Develops Personal Assistant for Households (ROH-731)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an assistive device to help manage personal schedules, provide dieting assistance, medication reminders and help with other everyday tasks," said an inventor, from Buffalo, N.Y., "so I invented the MY PAL. My design offers a time-saving alternative to completing every task by yourself and it eliminates the need for another person to help."

The invention provides a convenient personal assistant for household use. In doing so, it assists the user with searching for information, completing a variety of tasks, companionship, etc. As a result, it could increase organization and safety and it could save time and effort. The invention features an effective and user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households.

