Unical Aviation Appoints Former GE Executive Sharon Green CEO Former CEO of GECAS Materials to lead new chapter of growth for global aerospace supply chain services provider

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unical Aviation Inc., a leading provider of aircraft parts and components to the global commercial aerospace market, announced today it has appointed Sharon Green as the company's Chief Executive Officer, effective December 1.

Ms. Green will replace Platinum Equity Managing Director Dori Konig, who is serving as Unical's interim CEO. Platinum Equity acquired Unical in August.

"This appointment is another important step in commitment to invest in Unical's success and further strengthen its position in the global aerospace aftermarket," said Mr. Konig. "Sharon is a proven leader who knows the industry and its customers, and has an exceptional track record for generating results. Her unique combination of management skill and sector expertise make her the ideal fit for Unical's next chapter of growth."

Most recently, Ms. Green served as Chief Executive Officer for GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) Materials business, a premier distributor of airframe and engine components. Ms. Green joined GE in 2007 and went on to serve as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer at GECAS. She previously served as Chief Financial Officer for The Memphis Group.

"I'm thrilled to join Unical at such an exciting time for the company and the industry," said Ms. Green. "Unical has a well-deserved reputation as a trusted partner to aviation customers around the world. As air passenger traffic continues to rebound and the air cargo market continues to grow, Unical has an extraordinary opportunity to build on its success and reach even greater heights."

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in City of Industry, CA, Unical Aviation Inc. has more than 350 employees and supplies aircraft parts and components to over 2,100 aviation customers around the globe through a network of dedicated facilities in the United States, Europe and Asia.

With more than 85 million parts and over 1.3 million unique airframe and engine part numbers in stock, Unical is one of the largest suppliers of new and used serviceable material for the global aerospace industry. The company sources, re-certifies and resells aircraft parts to commercial airlines, cargo operators, aircraft lessors, and aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) businesses. Unical is vertically integrated with its repair stations, providing a competitive advantage with quick to market service.

Ms. Green earned a Bachelor of Accountancy from University of Mississippi and a Master of Business Administration in Finance from Christian Brothers University.

About Unical Aviation

Unical Aviation is an aftermarket parts and aviation solutions provider serving over 2,100 customers in 91 countries. Located at San Bernardino International Airport with two hangars totaling 125,000 square feet, Unical MRO is an FAA 145 Repair Station that provides parking, storage, maintenance, disassembly, and demolition for commercial and military aircraft. Unical 145 is an FAA 145 Repair Station specializing in mechanical, hydraulic accessories, aero structures, landing gear and composites for Boeing, Airbus, McDonnell Douglas and Bombardier platforms. Unical Aero is an FAA Parts Manufacturer Approval company with design, engineering and manufacturing capabilities of non-OEM, FAA approved parts and components.

Media Contacts:

Brian Postel, Unical Aviation

bpostel@unical.com

(909) 348-1700

