Banco Macro Announces Results for the Third Quarter of 2021

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA; BYMA: BMA) ("Banco Macro" or "BMA" or the "Bank") announced today its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 ("3Q21"). All figures are in Argentine pesos (Ps.) and have been restated in terms of the measuring unit current at the end of the reporting period. As of 1Q20, the Bank began reporting results applying Hyperinflation Accounting, in accordance with IFRS IAS 29 as established by the Central Bank. For ease of comparison, figures of previous quarters of 2020 have been restated applying IAS 29 to reflect the accumulated effect of the inflation adjustment for each period through September 30, 2021.

Summary

The Bank's net income totaled Ps.7.4 billion in 3Q21. This result was 46% higher than the result posted in 2Q21 and similar to the one registered in 2Q20. In 3Q21, the accumulated annualized return on average equity ("ROAE") and the annualized return on average assets ("ROAA") were 10% and 2.2%, respectively. Total comprehensive income was Ps.7.4 billion, 40% higher than in 2Q21 and 13% lower than a year ago.

In 3Q21, Banco Macro's financing to the private sector increased 5% or Ps.13.3 billion quarter over quarter ("QoQ") totaling Ps.305.9 billion and decreased 14% or Ps.48.2. billion year over year ("YoY"). Within commercial lending Overdrafts and Others stand out with a 14% and 26% increase respectively; meanwhile within consumer lending pledged loans and credit card loans stand out with a 46% and 3% increase respectively.

In 3Q21, Banco Macro's total deposits increased 1% or Ps.4.1 billion QoQ, totaling Ps.542.1 billion and representing 78% of the Bank's total liabilities. Private sector deposits increased 1% or Ps.6.6 billion QoQ.

Banco Macro continued showing a strong solvency ratio, with an excess capital of Ps.183 billion, 37.2% regulatory capital ratio – Basel III and 30.4% Tier 1 Ratio. In addition, the Bank's liquid assets remained at an adequate level, reaching 90% of its total deposits in 3Q21.

In 3Q21, the Bank's non-performing to total financing ratio was 1.67% and the coverage ratio reached 175.9%.

3Q21 Earnings Release Conference Call



Monday, November 29, 2021

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time | 1:00 p.m. Buenos Aires Time

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time | 1:00 p.m. Buenos Aires Time

To participate, please dial:

Argentina Toll Free:

(011) 3984 5677

Participants Dial In (Toll Free):

+1 (844) 450 3847

Participants International Dial In:

+1 (412) 317 6370

Conference ID: Banco Macro

Webcast: click here

Webcast Replay: click here

Available from 11/29/2021 through 12/13/2021

IR Contacts in Buenos Aires:

Jorge Scarinci

Chief Financial Officer



Nicolás A. Torres

Investor Relations

Phone: (54 11) 5222 6682

E-mail: investorelations@macro.com.ar



Visit our website at: www.macro.com.ar/relaciones-inversores

View original content:

SOURCE Banco Macro S.A.