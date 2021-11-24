Synthetic Turf Creates Warm & Welcoming Restaurant Patio

CHANDLER, Ariz., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synthetic grass is great for a beautiful and low-maintenance backyard, but its benefits for businesses may be even more numerous. From easy cleanup and high durability to welcoming ambiance and family-friendliness, commercial properties across the country are switching to artificial grass to enhance their establishment's overall appearance while cutting costs and maintenance requirements. One restaurant in Chandler, Arizona, got in touch with US Grass and Greens to help them create a cozy patio space that would be a hit with diners.

US Grass and Greens recently installed 4,100 square feet of Synthetic Grass Warehouse's Everglade Fescue artificial turf for a restaurant in Chandler, Arizona. TigerTurf Everglade Fescue artificial grass features a dual coloring of field green and olive green blade tones and has a pile height of 1.625 inches. With a 60-ounce face weight, it is ideal for moderate foot traffic. The state-of-the-art Omega fiber grass blade provides enhanced durability while preserving a soft feel and realistic appearance, making it ideal for commercial applications. It's also manufactured with UV inhibitors for long-lasting color that won't fade with extended exposure to sunlight. All synthetic grass products from SGW are non-toxic, lead-free, and will drain at a rate of 30 inches of rain per hour per square yard.

US Grass and Greens' client, an Italian restaurant in Chandler, was seeking to transform their concrete patio space. The restaurant group had worked with US Grass and Greens in the past, so they knew that synthetic grass landscaping would benefit their business and add a more inviting ambiance to their outdoor space. "Their goal of switching up the concrete with our artificial turf was to create a patio space that was both cozy and inviting," explains US Grass and Greens owner Brad Rein. When choosing which Synthetic Grass Warehouse product would be best for them, US Grass and Greens recommended the bestselling Everglade Fescue. "Our client was looking for a natural-looking artificial turf that is built to last and is backed by a strong manufacturer's warranty," says Rein. "These are all boxes we are proud to check off the list!"

US Grass and Greens is a family-owned and operated business that proudly delivers premier synthetic turf and custom putting greens to residents of Phoenix, Glendale, Chandler, Tempe, and Scottsdale, Arizona. Founded in 2009, US Grass and Greens has spent the last 22 years providing customers with the highest quality customer service and turf products. They serve some of the largest companies in Arizona and across the country, including the largest hotelier in the world. "Our dedication to bringing our client's vision to life and exceeding all expectations is unparalleled," says Rein. "Customer satisfaction has and always will be our number one priority."

US Grass and Greens is Synthetic Grass Warehouse's "Install of the Month" winner for November 2021.

US Grass and Greens:

US Grass and Greens proudly serves Arizona residents, offering residential and commercial synthetic grass installation as well as hardscaping services. With over 20 years in the business, they pride themselves on their dedication to bringing clients' visions to life and providing the highest quality service. You can learn more about US Grass and Greens and view their other installations by visiting www.usgrassandgreens.com. They can also be found on Facebook and Instagram at @usgrassandgreens.

About Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.:

Synthetic Grass Warehouse is the exclusive national distributor for TigerTurf and Everlast brands of artificial grass products. Founded in 2004, Synthetic Grass Warehouse specializes in turf products designed for landscaping, pets, putting greens, and playgrounds. SGW provides same-day shipping on all turf orders. Learn more at https://www.syntheticgrasswarehouse.com.

