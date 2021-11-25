Office supplies and stationery chain Bureau Vallée chooses Openbravo for its centralized and omnichannel management capabilities

LILLE, France, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bureau Vallée, a retail chain specialized in stationery, school and office supplies present in France and internationally with 353 franchised and owned stores, has adopted Openbravo software as part of the establishment of a technological base to offer a coherent omnichannel journey for customers in an international context.

Openbravo Logo (PRNewsfoto/Openbravo)

"The Bureau Vallée transformation plan started from our need for an omnichannel strategy with the aim of putting the customer at the center of all our concerns and providing them with a seamless journey regardless of the sales channels used. The objective is to deploy this omnichannel strategy internationally in the countries and territories that wish to adopt it.. Everyone is completely autonomous and we firmly believe in this decentralized economic model," says Soizic Poirier, IT and digital project manager at Bureau Vallée.

Until now, the 15 countries and territories where Bureau Vallée operates had their own sales management and eCommerce tools, making it difficult to get an accurate picture of the Group's results in terms of sales management and purchasing optimization.

In order to meet these challenges, Bureau Vallée chose Openbravo to build a common product repository.

Openbravo ensures local implementation is agile through the "copy territory" method. Successive modifications and updates are replicated automatically in each territory that opts for the common technological base.

"With Openbravo we set up a "copy territory" mechanism, a concept which allows us to copy an entire repository in an agile and fast way. The productivity gains should be significant," says Soizic Poirier.

Individual countries and territories continue to be able to operate in a completely autonomous manner, supplementing the common repository if necessary with articles specific to their local market.

The Bureau Vallée project, which is still in progress, will provide the following benefits:

A holistic view of sales, group-wide statistics and improved purchasing forecasts.

Better coordination and optimization of group purchases.

An expected improvement in productivity.

The collaboration between Bureau Vallée and Openbravo began in 2019 and the platform is now operational in France and Belgium, the second country to adopt the technological base.

About Bureau Vallée

Bureau Vallée is a retail chain mainly offering stationery, school and office supplies, which started in 1990. The company currently has 353 stores worldwide. In France, the brand employs around 2,500 people and has 280 stores. Its international presence is growing in Spain, Belgium, Cameroon, Italy, Mauritius, Tunisia, Malta and the French overseas departments and territories.

For more information, visit bureau-vallee.fr .

About Openbravo

Openbravo is the omnichannel software platform of choice for brands and retailers seeking to accelerate their digital transformation and omnichannel strategy. Flexible, cloud-based and mobile-enabled, it allows integration between the online and offline channels, personalized, convenient and safer store shopping experiences, as well as intelligent order management with a single and real-time view of inventory. International brands like Decathlon, BUT, Caroll, Rubaiyat, Sharaf DG, Toys "R" Us Iberia and Zôdio prefer Openbravo, which today counts over 18,000 back office users and 60,000 point of sale terminals.

For more information, visit openbravo.com .

Xavier Places, Marketing Director, +34 607 676 568, xavier.places@openbravo.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/703504/Openbravo_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1695832/Bureau_Vallee_Logo.jpg

Bureau Vallée Logo (PRNewsfoto/Openbravo)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Openbravo