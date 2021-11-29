FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BorrowMoney.com launched a call center to meet the demands of new and existing clients. The call center not only possesses enough space to hire additional sales staff to meet sales demands, it can house our research team and additional support personnel.

Borrowmoney.com (OTC: BWMY) Launches Call Center

The CEO Aldo Piscitello explained further that "The staff at the call center is not only highly trained, but they are equipped with the latest technology advancements in order to quickly and efficiently meet all of our customer demands and expectations. In addition to this, the staff is more than qualified to address Borrow Moneys clients in several languages, not just just English".

Borrow Moneys' main goal is to be the leader in providing consumers a better way to borrow. Thus by adding the call center to their existing operation opens up more opportunity, not only for the company itself, but for the end user.

At the moment Borrow Money offers business and personal loans. In preparation for the expansion of our business into other products such as : auto loans, mortgage loans, debt consolidation and credit card information options, the call center will not only enhance the existing products it will also allow us to meet existing customer demands.

Borrow Money, is not a new concept nor is in an industry that can be affected by recession; on the contraire it is in a stable and recession proof sphere , this is particularly why competitors such as LendingTree.com , NerdWallet.com , Quicken Loans and Loan Depot have been in business for many years. CEO Aldo Piscitello said that "the difference between us and our competition is that we simplify the lending process and bring new streamlined ideas into the borrowing of money constantly looking for ways to add value to our business thus enhancing our end-user experience".

The key is to simplify and streamline the process when it comes to applying for a loan with easy-to-understand instructions and a minimal amount of application forms all while providing great support and additional products that can benefit all end-users.

Another benefit the call center will bring to the table is that our research team will continue to add new lenders to choose from, thus providing our end user with more lender choices locally building a highly personal relationship with contracts that are specific to the area. By providing information on the latest financial issues and financial tips, the site http://borrowmoney.com/ and now the call center aims to help the public make smart money choices utilizing an easy streamlined way to obtain a loan.

More details and updates will be released by the Company on a timely basis.

About BorrowMoney.com

BorrowMoney.com first launched in 2021 as a way to help consumers navigate the difficult world of finance and become a reputable source for anyone needing a loan. Their simple, step-by-step loan application process makes for a better experience, and their relationships with reputable lenders gives consumers the option to choose better rates. The site also offers trusted articles on the latest financial news completely free of charge in order to inform the public on making better money choices. For more information, please visit BorrowMoney.com .

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, those related to the effects, if any, on future results, performance or other expectations that may have some correlation to the subject matter of this press release. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve, without limitation, risks, uncertainties and other factors not under the control of BWMY which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of BWMY to be materially different from the results, performance or other expectations that may be implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include statements regarding the expected timing of approval, if at all. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future action or performance. These risks and other factors are discussed, without limitation, in BWMY filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its reports on forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K. BWMY is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

BorrowMoney.com

Gail Shawn

212-265-2525

IR@borrowmoney.com

View original content:

SOURCE BorrowMoney.com, Inc.