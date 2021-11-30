Comerica to Participate in Goldman Sachs 2021 US Financial Services Conference; Announces Details for Conference Call to Review Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings

DALLAS, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) announced it will participate in the Goldman Sachs 2021 US Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.

Comerica Incorporated also provided details for its fourth quarter 2021 earnings call on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.

Interested parties may access additional information through the following details:

Goldman Sachs 2021 US Financial Services Conference:

DATE: Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021 TIME: 9:00 a.m. CT / 10:00 a.m. ET PARTICIPATING: Curt Farmer, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

James Herzog, Chief Financial Officer

Peter Sefzik, Executive Director, Commercial Bank

Darlene Persons, Director of Investor Relations WEBCAST/PRESENTATION: The live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available on the Investor Relations Presentations and Events page on www.comerica.com . Comerica's presentation may include forward looking statements. REPLAY INFORMATION: A replay (accessible for six months) is expected to be available approximately one hour after the live presentation on the Investor Relations Presentations and Events page on www.comerica.com .

Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call:

DATE: Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 TIME: 9:00 a.m. CT / 10:00 a.m. ET PARTICIPANT DIAL-IN: (800) 309-2262 or (706) 679-5261 (Event ID No. 4719659) WEBCAST/PRESENTATION: The live audio webcast, earnings release and earnings presentation will be available on the Investor Relations Presentations and Events page on www.comerica.com . REPLAY INFORMATION: A replay (accessible for one year) of the call is expected to be available approximately one hour after the live webcast on the Investor Relations Presentations and Events page on www.comerica.com .

In addition, the conference presentation, financial results and earnings presentation will be furnished on Form 8-K filings that will be available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov .

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico.

