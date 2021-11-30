JinkoSolar Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SHANGRAO, China, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Business Highlights

JinkoSolar's high-efficiency N-Type monocrystalline silicon solar cell sets new world record with highest conversion efficiency of 25.4%.

Over 7GW of new cell capacity put into production in the second quarter reached full production in the third quarter, reducing cell production cost in the third quarter by more than 10% compared with the second quarter.

China has strong market demand, and JinkoSolar's percentage of module shipments in the Chinese market in the third quarter doubled compared to the second quarter.

JinkoSolar's competitive large-size module products accounted for nearly 50% of module shipments in the third quarter, compared with less than 20% in the first half of 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Operational and Financial Highlights

Quarterly shipments were 4,993 MW (4,671 MW for solar modules, 322 MW for cells and wafers), total shipments down 4.0% sequentially, and down 2.4% year over year.

Total revenues were RMB8.57 billion ( US$1.33 billion ), up 8.1% sequentially and down 2.3% year over year. The sequential increase was mainly attributable to an increase in the shipment of solar modules with higher selling price compared with cells and wafers.

Gross profit was RMB1.30 billion ( US$201.1 million ), down 4.6% sequentially and down 13.3% year over year.

Gross margin was 15.1%, compared with 17.1% in Q2 2021 and 17.0% in Q3 2020.

Net income was RMB194 .2 million ( US$30 .1 million), up 193.2% sequentially and up 27.3 times year over year.

Non-GAAP net income was RMB15 .9 million ( US$2.5 million ), down 94.2% sequentially and down 95.1% year over year.

Basic earnings per ordinary share and diluted loss per ordinary share were RMB1.02 (US$0.16) and RMB(0.12) ( US$(0.02) ), respectively. This translates into basic earnings per ADS and diluted loss per ADS of RMB4.07 (US$0.63) and RMB(0.49) ( US$(0.08) ), respectively.

Non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share were RMB0.08 (US$0.01) and RMB0 .08 (US$0.01), respectively. Non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ADS were RMB0.33 (US$0.05) and RMB0 .31 (US$0.05), respectively.

Mr. Xiande Li, JinkoSolar's Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "the release of more efficient new cell capacity significantly reduced our cell production costs in the third quarter, partially offsetting the impact of high prices of polysilicon and other materials on production costs. Total shipments were impacted by the delay in sales revenue recognition caused by logistical issues and blockages. Logistics costs have further increased compared with the second quarter, and module prices hit a new high in almost a year. However, due to the transition to renewable energy in most regions of the world, the increase in electricity prices, financing support and other favorable policies, clients are more willing to accept higher module prices. Currently in its most severe shortage, we expect polysilicon supply will gradually return to sufficient levels starting next year, and as a result, installation demand is expected to increase significantly.

Our high-efficiency N-type monocrystalline silicon solar cell reached a maximum conversion efficiency of 25.4%, setting a world record yet again. Based on our continuous leading R&D capabilities and two years of mass production experience, we are quickly expanding N-type cell production capacity. We are preparing for approximately 16 GW of N-type cell production capacity to be operational in the first quarter of 2022, and are planning to increase our global market share by enhancing our sales and promotions of N-type products to achieve at least 50% growth in annual shipments in 2022.

Our 7GW monocrystalline silicon wafer plant in Vietnam will commence production in the first quarter of 2022. After that, we will have approximately 7 GW of integrated mono wafer-cell-module manufacturing capacity overseas. A sound and diversified global industrial chain infrastructure will enable us to be more flexible in terms of order production and customer delivery, as we continue to provide integrated services to our global customers."

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total Revenues

Total revenues in the third quarter of 2021 were RMB8.57 billion (US$1.33 billion), an increase of 8.1% from RMB7.93 billion in the second quarter of 2021 and a decrease of 2.3% from RMB8.77 billion in the third quarter of 2020. The sequential increase was mainly attributable to an increase in the shipment of solar modules, while the year-over-year decrease was mainly attributable to a decrease in the shipment of solar modules.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB1.30 billion (US$201.1 million), compared with RMB1.36 billion in the second quarter of 2021 and RMB1.49 billion in the third quarter of 2020.

Gross margin was 15.1% in the third quarter of 2021, compared with 17.1% in the second quarter of 2021 and 17.0% in the third quarter of 2020. The sequential and year-over-year decreases were mainly attributable to cost increases due to the rise of material prices and a decline in the average selling price of solar modules in response to the intensified market competition globally.

Income from Operations and Operating Margin

Income from operations in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB111.2 million (US$17.3 million), compared with RMB356.4 million in the second quarter of 2021 and RMB546.0 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Operating margin was 1.3% in the third quarter of 2021, compared with 4.5% in the second quarter of 2021 and 6.2% in the third quarter of 2020.

Total operating expenses in the third quarter of 2021 were RMB1.18 billion (US$183.9 million), an increase of 18.2% from RMB1.00 billion in the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of 24.9% from RMB948.9 million in the third quarter of 2020. The sequential and year-over-year increases were mainly attributable to increases in shipping costs of solar modules in the third quarter of 2021.

Total operating expenses accounted for 13.8% of total revenues in the third quarter of 2021, compared to 12.6% in the second quarter of 2021 and 10.8% in the third quarter of 2020.

Interest Expense, Net

Net interest expense in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB165.6 million (US$25.7 million), an increase of 5.1% from RMB157.5 million in the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of 28.1% from RMB129.2 million in the third quarter of 2020. The sequential and year-over-year increases were mainly due to an increase in interest expense, as the Company's interest-bearing debts increased.

Subsidy Income

Subsidy income in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB63.5 million (US$9.9 million), compared with RMB162.2 million in the second quarter of 2021 and RMB62.8 million in the third quarter of 2020. The sequential decrease was mainly attributable to a decrease in the cash receipt of subsidies from local governments in China which are non-recurring, not refundable and with no conditions.

Exchange Loss and Change in Fair Value of Foreign Exchange Derivatives

The Company recorded a net exchange loss (including change in fair value of foreign exchange derivatives) of RMB6.2 million (US$1.0 million) in the third quarter of 2021, compared to a net exchange loss of RMB4.4 million in the second quarter of 2021 and a net exchange loss of RMB63.9 million in the third quarter of 2020. The net exchange loss was mainly due to the exchange rate fluctuation of the US dollars against the RMB in the third quarter of 2021.

Change in Fair Value of Convertible Senior Notes and Call Option

The Company issued US$85.0 million of 4.5% convertible senior notes due 2024 (the "Notes") in May 2019 and has elected to measure the Notes at fair value derived by valuation model, i.e. Binomial Model. The Company recognized a gain from a change in fair value of the Notes of RMB239.0 million (US$37.1 million) in the third quarter of 2021, compared to a loss of RMB335.7 million in the second quarter of 2021 and a loss of RMB593.7 million in the third quarter of 2020. The change was primarily due to a decrease in the Company's stock price in the third quarter of 2021.

Concurrent with the issuance of the Notes in May 2019, the Company entered into a call option transaction with an affiliate of Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC. The Company accounted for the call option transaction as freestanding derivative assets in its consolidated balance sheets, which is marked to market during each reporting period. The Company recorded a loss from a change in fair value of the call option of RMB38.2 million (US$5.9 million) in the third quarter of 2021, compared to a gain of RMB137.9 million in the second quarter of 2021 and a gain of RMB280.7 million in the third quarter of 2020. The change was primarily due to a decrease in the Company's stock price in the third quarter of 2021. The Company exercised all the remaining call option using cash settlement in the third quarter of 2021.

Equity in Earnings/(loss)of Affiliated Companies

The Company indirectly holds a 20% equity interest in Sweihan PV Power Company P.J.S.C, a developer and operator of solar power projects in Dubai, and accounts for its investment using the equity method. The Company also holds a 30% equity interest in Jiangsu Jinko-Tiansheng Co., Ltd, which processes and assembles PV modules as an OEM manufacturer, and accounts for its investments using the equity method. The Company recorded equity in earnings of affiliated companies of RMB13.2 million (US$2.0 million) in the third quarter of 2021, compared with a loss of RMB0.3 million in the second quarter of 2021 and a gain of RMB24.7 million in the third quarter of 2020. The gain primarily arose from interest rate swap recorded by the equity affiliate due to an increase in long-term interest rates in the third quarter of 2021. Hedge accounting was not applied for the derivative.

Income Tax Expense/(Benefit)

The Company recorded an income tax expense of RMB22.0 million (US$3.4 million) in the third quarter of 2021, compared with an income tax benefit of RMB6.9 million in the second quarter of 2021 and an income tax expense of RMB69.2 million in the third quarter of 2020. The sequential increase of tax expense was mainly due to additional 2020 income tax deduction for R&D costs approved by the local tax bureau in the second quarter of 2021.

Net Income and Earnings/(loss) per Share

Net income attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders was RMB194.2 million (US$30.1 million) in the third quarter of 2021, compared with net income attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders of RMB66.2 million in the second quarter of 2021 and RMB6.9 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests decreased in the third quarter of 2021 mainly attributable to lower profit generated from the Company's certain subsidiary of which non-controlling shareholders own equity interests.

Basic earnings per ordinary share and diluted loss per ordinary share were RMB1.02 (US$0.16) and RMB(0.12) (US$(0.02)), respectively, during the third quarter of 2021, compared to RMB0.35 and RMB0.35, respectively, in the second quarter of 2021, and RMB0.04 and RMB(1.55), respectively, in the third quarter of 2020. As each ADS represents four ordinary shares, this translates into basic earnings per ADS and diluted loss per ADS of RMB4.07 (US$0.63) and RMB(0.49) (US$(0.08)), respectively in the third quarter of 2021; RMB1.39 and RMB1.38, respectively, in the second quarter of 2021; and RMB0.16 and RMB(6.20), respectively, in the third quarter of 2020. The difference between basic earning and diluted loss per share in the third quarter of 2021 was mainly due to the dilutive impact of convertible senior notes.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB15.9 million (US$2.5 million), compared with RMB274.7 million in the second quarter of 2021 and RMB321.4 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ordinary share were both RMB0.08 (US$0.01) during the third quarter of 2021; both RMB1.44 in the second quarter of 2021 and both RMB1.81 in the third quarter of 2020. This translates into non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB0.33 (US$0.05) and RMB0.31 (US$0.05), respectively, in the third quarter of 2021; RMB5.76 and RMB5.75, respectively, in the second quarter of 2021, and both RMB7.22 in the third quarter of 2020.

Because of the dilutive impact of call option arrangement during the third quarter of 2020, potential shares underlying the call option arrangement were removed from weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding since their issuance date, and changes in income of the assumed exercise of call option, including the change in fair value of the call option, foreign exchange gain/(loss) on the call option, and the issuance costs of the call option were also recorded as the adjustment to the Company's consolidated net income to arrive at the diluted net income available to the Company's ordinary shareholders. Under that situation, the Company implemented the same denominator for both non-GAAP basic and dilutive earnings per ordinary share in the third quarter of 2020.

Financial Position

As of September 30, 2021, the Company had RMB7.32 billion (US$1.14 billion) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, compared with RMB6.52 billion as of June 30, 2021.

As of September 30, 2021, the Company's accounts receivables due from third parties were RMB4.27 billion (US$662.5 million), compared with RMB3.91 billion as of June 30, 2021.

As of September 30, 2021, the Company's inventories were RMB13.47 billion (US$2.09 billion), compared with RMB9.88 billion as of June 30, 2021.

As of September 30, 2021, the Company's total interest-bearing debts were RMB23.76 billion (US$3.69 billion), of which RMB438.2 million (US$68.0 million) was related to the Company's overseas downstream solar projects, compared with RMB20.15 billion, of which RMB436.5 million was related to the Company's overseas downstream solar projects as of June 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Operational Highlights

Solar Module, Cell and Wafer Shipments

Total shipments in the third quarter of 2021 were 4,993 MW, including 4,671 MW for solar module shipments and 322 MW for cell and wafer shipments.

Solar Products Production Capacity

As of September 30, 2021, the Company's in-house annual mono wafer, solar cell and solar module production capacity was 31 GW, 19 GW (940 MW for N type cells) and 36 GW, respectively.

Operations and Business Outlook Highlights

With JinkoSolar's industry-leading N-type cell R&D capabilities and over two year's mass production experience, it is investing in N-type cells, with an expected output of about 10GW in 2022. On the one hand, it helps alleviate challenges related to the Company's insufficient cell production capacity, and on the other hand, the N-type technology greatly improves module performance. The Company recently released a brand new Tiger Neo N-type product with mass production output of up to 620W. The Company's monocrystalline silicon wafer factory in Vietnam has started construction recently and will commence production in the first quarter of 2022, after which it will have approximately 7GW of overseas integrated production capacity, from mono silicon wafers to high-efficiency cells and modules. JinkoSolar is committed to improving the supply chain worldwide and producing high-quality and efficient products to serve global customers.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Guidance

The Company's business outlook is based on management's current views and estimates with respect to market conditions, production capacity, the Company's order book and the global economic environment. This outlook is subject to uncertainty on final customer demand and sale schedules. Management's views and estimates are subject to change without notice.

For the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company expects total shipments to be in the range of 7.3 GW to 8.8 GW (solar module shipments to be in the range of 7 GW to 8.5 GW). Total revenue for the fourth quarter is expected to be in the range of US$1.8 billion to US$2.2 billion. Gross margin for the fourth quarter is expected to be between 13% and 16%.

For full year 2021, the Company estimates total shipments (including solar modules, cells and wafers) to be in the range of 22.8 GW to 24.3 GW.

Solar Products Production Capacity

JinkoSolar expects its annual mono wafer, solar cell and solar module production capacity to reach 32.5 GW, 24 GW (including 940 MW N-type cells) and 45 GW, respectively, by the end of 2021.

Recent Business Developments

In August 2021 , JinkoSolar's principal operating subsidiary, Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. signed a long-term polysilicon supply agreement with Wacker Chemie AG.

In September 2021 , JinkoSolar's principal operating subsidiary, Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd.

In September 2021 , JinkoSolar announced that it is investing $500 million to build a monocrystalline ingot and wafer manufacturing facility in Quảng Ninh Province , Vietnam .

In September 2021 , JinkoSolar was awarded the 'Top Brand PV USA ' seal by EUPD Research.

In September 2021 , the stock listing committee of Shanghai Stock Exchange's Sci-Tech innovation board reviewed application of Jinko Solar Co., Ltd., the principal operating subsidiary of JinkoSolar, and considered that it had met the offering, listing and disclosure requirements related to its proposed IPO.

In October 2021 , JinkoSolar achieved a major technical breakthrough on its N-type monocrystalline silicon solar cell, setting a new world record for the fourth time in a year with the maximum solar conversion efficiency of 25.4% for its large-size passivating contact solar cell.

In October 2021 , JinkoSolar won the prestigious Green World Awards for Environmental Best Practice named by the Green Organization in the global campaign to find the world's greenest countries, companies, and communities.

In October 2021 , JinkoSolar's Tiger and Tiger Pro module series met the carbon footprint verification standards of TÜV Rheinland Group, a leading global services provider in the testing of PV modules and components.

In October 2021 , JinkoSolar worked with Catholic Charities Jacksonville to provide refugees living in Jacksonville access to devices and internet in order to facilitate their English classes and better acclimate to life in America.

In November 2021 , JinkoSolar launched a new series of ultra-efficient 2021 Flagship Tiger Neo modules.

In November 2021 , JinkoSolar announced that its principal operating subsidiary, Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. plans to invest RMB450 million for equity in Sichuan Yongxiang Energy Technology Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Tongwei Co., Ltd. (Shanghai Stock Exchange: 600438).

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 31 GW for mono wafers, 19 GW for solar cells, and 36 GW for solar modules, as of September 30, 2021.

JinkoSolar has 9 productions facilities globally, 22 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Portugal, Canada, Malaysia, UAE, Hong Kong, Denmark, and global sales teams in China, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Morocco, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, Poland and Argentina, as of September 30, 2021.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its consolidated financial results presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), JinkoSolar uses certain non-GAAP financial measures including, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per Share, and non-GAAP earnings per ADS, which are adjusted from the comparable GAAP results to exclude certain expenses or incremental ordinary shares relating to share-based compensation, convertible senior notes and call option:

Non-GAAP net income is adjusted to exclude the expenses relating to issuance cost of convertible senior notes, change in fair value of convertible senior notes and call option, interest expenses of convertible senior notes and call option, exchange (gain)/loss on the convertible senior notes and call option, and stock-based compensation (benefit)/expense; given these Non-GAAP net income adjustments above are either related to the Company or its subsidiaries incorporated in Cayman Islands , which are not subject to tax exposures, or related to those subsidiaries with tax loss positions which result in no tax impacts, therefore no tax adjustment is needed in conjunction with these Non-GAAP net income adjustments; and

Non-GAAP earnings per share and non-GAAP earnings per ADS are adjusted to exclude the expenses relating to issuance cost of convertible senior notes, change in fair value of convertible senior notes and call option, interest expenses of convertible senior notes and call option, exchange gain on the convertible senior notes and call option, and stock-based compensation. As the Non-GAAP net income is adjusted to exclude the change in fair value of call option, the dilutive impact of call option, if any, is also excluded from the denominator for the calculation of Non-GAAP earnings per share and non-GAAP earnings per ADS.

The Company believes that the use of non-GAAP information is useful for analysts and investors to evaluate JinkoSolar's current and future performances based on a more meaningful comparison of net income and diluted net income per ADS when compared with its peers and historical results from prior periods. These measures are not intended to represent or substitute numbers as measured under GAAP. The submission of non-GAAP numbers is voluntary and should be reviewed together with GAAP results.

Currency Convenience Translation

The conversion of Renminbi into U.S. dollars in this release, made solely for the convenience of the readers, is based on the noon buying rate in the city of New York for cable transfers of Renminbi as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York as of September 30, 2021, which was RMB6.4434 to US$1.00. No representation is intended to imply that the Renminbi amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized, or settled into U.S. dollars at that rate or any other rate. The percentages stated in this press release are calculated based on Renminbi.

Safe-Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends, "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company's operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO., LTD. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except ADS and Share data)





For the quarter ended

For the nine months ended

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2021

Sep 30, 2021

Sep 30, 2020

Sep 30, 2021

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000 Revenues from third parties 8,768,376

7,925,417

8,568,057

1,329,742

25,648,308

24,433,522

3,792,023



























Revenues from related parties 1,919

2,799

1,948

302

56,573

5,291

821



























Total revenues 8,770,295

7,928,216

8,570,005

1,330,044

25,704,881

24,438,813

3,792,844



























Cost of revenues (7,275,366)

(6,569,088)

(7,273,962)

(1,128,901)

(21,040,132)

(20,425,271)

(3,169,952)



























Gross profit 1,494,929

1,359,128

1,296,043

201,143

4,664,749

4,013,542

622,892



























Operating expenses:

























Selling and marketing (498,221)

(509,440)

(614,694)

(95,399)

(1,821,234)

(1,738,992)

(269,887) General and administrative (345,228)

(378,503)

(445,050)

(69,071)

(878,274)

(1,187,425)

(184,285) Research and development (105,445)

(114,806)

(125,091)

(19,414)

(251,872)

(347,041)

(53,860) Impairment of long-lived assets -

-

-

-

-

(123,405)

(19,152) Total operating expenses (948,894)

(1,002,749)

(1,184,835)

(183,884)

(2,951,380)

(3,396,863)

(527,184)



























Income from operations 546,035

356,379

111,208

17,259

1,713,369

616,679

95,708 Interest expenses, net (129,221)

(157,523)

(165,553)

(25,693)

(344,073)

(479,610)

(74,434) Subsidy income 62,839

162,216

63,518

9,858

82,279

356,049

55,258 Exchange loss (175,650)

(110,256)

(46,217)

(7,173)

(113,084)

(228,016)

(35,388) Change in fair value of interest rate swap -

-

-

-

(78,878)

-

- Change in fair value of foreign exchange derivatives 111,710

105,812

39,979

6,205

12,057

190,696

29,596 Change in fair value of convertible senior notes and call option (312,992)

(197,733)

200,730

31,153

(298,167)

182,101

28,262 Other income/(expense), net (1,409)

1,366

172

27

(1,469)

4,776

741 Income before income taxes 101,312

160,261

203,837

31,636

972,034

642,675

99,743 Income tax (expenses)/benefit (69,226)

6,900

(21,958)

(3,408)

(201,499)

(67,268)

(10,440) Equity in earnings/(loss) of affiliated companies 24,704

(268)

13,158

2,042

(72,612)

56,338

8,744 Net income 56,790

166,893

195,037

30,270

697,923

631,745

98,047 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling

interests 49,937

100,657

813

126

90,588

150,195

23,310 Net income attributable to JinkoSolar

Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders 6,853

66,236

194,224

30,144

607,335

481,550

74,737



























Net income/(loss) attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s

ordinary shareholders per share:

























Basic 0.04

0.35

1.02

0.16

3.41

2.53

0.39 Diluted (1.55)

0.35

(0.12)

(0.02)

2.28

0.97

0.15



























Net income/(loss) attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s

ordinary shareholders per ADS:

























Basic 0.16

1.39

4.07

0.63

13.64

10.10

1.57 Diluted (6.20)

1.38

(0.49)

(0.08)

9.14

3.86

0.60



























Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding:

























Basic 177,992,073

190,716,434

190,768,148

190,768,148

178,150,798

190,639,480

190,639,480 Diluted 170,492,073

191,192,954

205,195,236

205,195,236

172,045,324

205,669,439

205,669,439



























Weighted average ADS outstanding:

























Basic 44,498,018

47,679,108

47,692,037

47,692,037

44,537,699

47,659,870

47,659,870 Diluted 42,623,018

47,798,239

51,298,809

51,298,809

43,011,331

51,417,360

51,417,360























































UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



























Net income 56,790

166,893

195,037

30,270

697,923

631,745

98,047 Other comprehensive income/(loss):

























-Foreign currency translation adjustments (100,718)

(64,338)

15,258

2,368

(64,438)

39,922

6,196 -Change in the instrument-specific credit risk (36,727)

22,772

12,510

1,942

(11,004)

57,920

8,989 Comprehensive income/(loss) (80,655)

125,327

222,805

34,580

622,481

729,587

113,232 Less: Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests 49,937

100,657

813

126

90,588

150,195

23,310 Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co.,

Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders (130,592)

24,670

221,992

34,454

531,893

579,392

89,922



























Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Results





















































1. Non-GAAP earnings per share and non-GAAP earnings per ADS





















































GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 6,853

66,236

194,224

30,144

607,335

481,550

74,737



























Change in fair value of convertible senior notes and call option 312,992

197,733

(200,730)

(31,153)

298,167

(182,101)

(28,262)



























Net interest expenses of convertible senior notes and call option 7,217

5,714

5,431

843

20,078

16,568

2,571



























Exchange loss/(gain) on convertible senior notes and call option (5,904)

4,906

11,883

1,844

(1,531)

18,574

2,883



























Stock-based compensation expense 194

84

5,046

783

866

5,213

809



























Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 321,352

274,673

15,854

2,461

924,915

339,804

52,738



























Non-GAAP earnings per share attributable to ordinary shareholders -

























Basic 1.81

1.44

0.08

0.01

5.19

1.78

0.28 Diluted 1.81

1.44

0.08

0.01

5.19

1.65

0.26



























Non-GAAP earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders -

























Basic 7.22

5.76

0.33

0.05

20.77

7.13

1.11 Diluted 7.22

5.75

0.31

0.05

20.77

6.61

1.02



























Non-GAAP weighted average ordinary shares outstanding

























Basic 177,992,073

190,716,434

190,768,148

190,768,148

178,150,798

190,639,480

190,639,480 Diluted 177,992,073

191,192,954

205,195,236

205,195,236

178,150,798

205,669,439

205,669,439



























Non-GAAP weighted average ADS outstanding

























Basic 44,498,018

47,679,108

47,692,037

47,692,037

44,537,700

47,659,870

47,659,870 Diluted 44,498,018

47,798,239

51,298,809

51,298,809

44,537,700

51,417,360

51,417,360





























JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO., LTD. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)





Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2021

RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000 ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents 7,481,678

6,622,930

1,027,863 Restricted cash 593,094

698,052

108,336 Restricted short-term investments 6,400,637

7,377,498

1,144,970 Short-term investments 570,000

420,000

65,183 Accounts receivable, net - related parties 410,358

3,027

470 Accounts receivable, net - third parties 4,534,758

4,268,519

662,464 Notes receivable, net - related parties 33,001

10,425

1,618 Notes receivable, net - third parties 1,051,561

1,611,857

250,156 Advances to suppliers, net - third parties 1,002,613

2,330,402

361,673 Inventories, net 8,376,936

13,473,320

2,091,026 Forward contract receivables 183,146

41,781

6,484 Prepayments and other current assets, net - related

parties 23,756

18,254

2,833 Prepayments and other current assets, net 3,020,592

2,792,086

433,325 Total current assets 33,682,130

39,668,151

6,156,401











Non-current assets:









Restricted cash 1,389,194

1,314,073

203,941 Accounts receivable, net - third parties 26,405

27,759

4,308 Project Assets 645,355

509,328

79,046 Long-term investments 194,258

355,295

55,141 Property, plant and equipment, net 12,455,444

17,542,382

2,722,535 Land use rights, net 760,962

838,903

130,196 Intangible assets, net 35,838

38,462

5,969 Financing lease right-of-use assets, net 829,122

647,722

100,525 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 316,512

441,587

68,533 Deferred tax assets 255,107

255,107

39,592 Call Option - concurrent with issuance of convertible

senior notes 756,929

-

- Advances to suppliers to be utilised beyond one year -

177,825

27,598 Other assets, net - related parties 107,319

3,937

611 Other assets, net - third parties 1,777,799

2,176,279

337,753 Total non-current assets 19,550,244

24,328,659

3,775,748











Total assets 53,232,374

63,996,810

9,932,149











LIABILITIES









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable - related parties 14,114

15,816

2,455 Accounts payable - third parties 4,436,495

4,988,698

774,234 Notes payable - third parties 9,334,876

9,509,365

1,475,830 Accrued payroll and welfare expenses 995,054

1,086,629

168,642 Advances from third parties 2,451,495

4,523,737

702,073 Income tax payable 73,720

118,292

18,359 Other payables and accruals 3,408,391

4,347,184

674,674 Other payables due to related parties 71,515

2,400

372 Forward contract payables 17,895

3,118

484 Convertible senior notes - current 1,831,612

-

- Financing lease liabilities - current 272,330

196,332

30,470 Operating lease liabilities - current 48,244

61,430

9,534 Short-term borrowings from third parties,

including current portion of long-term bank

borrowings 8,238,531

12,032,305

1,867,384 Guarantee liabilities to related parties 22,519

5,124

795 Total current liabilities 31,216,791

36,890,430

5,725,306











Non-current liabilities:









Long-term borrowings 7,301,536

9,661,276

1,499,407 Convertible senior notes -

1,121,151

174,000 Accrued warranty costs - non current 769,332

791,109

122,778 Financing lease liabilities 313,088

299,497

46,481 Operating lease liabilities 277,239

392,859

60,971 Deferred tax liability 328,713

328,713

51,015 Long-term Payables 97

422,899

65,633 Guarantee liabilities to related parties

- non current 34,812

7,686

1,193 Total non-current liabilities 9,024,817

13,025,190

2,021,478











Total liabilities 40,241,608

49,915,620

7,746,784











SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Ordinary shares (US$0.00002 par value, 500,000,000

shares authorized, 190,380,309 and 193,714,753 shares

issued as of December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021,

respectively) 26

26

4 Additional paid-in capital 5,251,245

5,612,082

870,981 Statutory reserves 692,009

692,009

107,398 Accumulated other comprehensive income (128,615)

(30,773)

(4,776) Treasury stock, at cost; 2,945,840 ordinary shares as of

December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021 (43,170)

(43,170)

(6,700) Accumulated retained earnings 4,216,353

4,697,903

729,103











Total JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. shareholders' equity 9,987,848

10,928,077

1,696,010











Non-controlling interests 3,002,918

3,153,113

489,355











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 53,232,374

63,996,810

9,932,149













