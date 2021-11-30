Scali Rasmussen Selected as International Business Award Finalist

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scali Rasmussen announced today that it has been selected by the Los Angeles Business Journal as a finalist in its "International Business Award." The publisher says the first annual forum and awards celebrates "the global business community and those outstanding corporate stewards who are leading the way in international trade, investment, technology, and innovation."

"As international laws and regulations shift quickly with administration and regulation changes, we are committed to working with our international clients to ensure their businesses succeed," said Scali Rasmussen Founder and Managing Shareholder Christian Scali. "We are very pleased to be recognized as a finalist and included among such impressive companies."

For companies based outside the United States—especially in Italy—and in need of legal counsel with existing U.S. affiliates, or venturing to enter the U.S. market, "Scali Rasmussen is ready to assist," says the special report. "With a team of seasoned attorneys, the firm's International practice regularly advises individuals and companies from abroad in nearly all legal matters they face in the U.S. The firm's roots are worldwide, and several of its lawyers are bilingual, multilingual, and/or multicultural. Its comprehensive approach allows clients to respond to changing times and address their needs in the U.S."

Along with international corporations, Scali Rasmussen advises companies established outside the U.S., investor groups, and individuals in all legal matters relating to their business endeavors in the U.S. The report adds that "Scali Rasmussen's international representations include mergers and acquisitions, commercial transactions, intellectual property, corporate governance, financing, litigation and dispute resolution, antitrust and competition law, labor and employment, construction, and environmental."

The full list of International Business Awards Finalists can be found here: https://labusinessjournal.com/news/2021/nov/02/international-business-awards-finalists/ .

About Scali Rasmussen

Named one of the "Most Admired Law Firms" in 2021 by the Los Angeles Business Journal, Scali Rasmussen, PC serves businesses across California as trusted legal advisors. Our standard-setting, legal solutions for the automotive industry and dealer franchise relationship prevent issues from becoming hurdles. With a niche practice advising Italian enterprises entering U.S. markets, the firm provides in-depth counsel on business litigation, cybersecurity, trade secret misappropriation, COVID-19 compliance, and corporate shareholder and partnership disputes.



