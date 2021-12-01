75 Years of Help, Hope and Answers

HOUSTON, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Easter Seals Greater Houston (ESGH) is celebrating 75 years of life-changing services for clients of all ages with all types of disabilities in Houston and surrounding counties. Originally called the Cerebral Palsy Treatment Center, the non-profit's programing, reach, and expertise have grown substantially since its inception in 1947. Today, over 14,500 babies, children and adults with disabilities, Veterans, service members, and their families rely on the agency's life-changing services and resources annually.

The agency's 200+ staff are experts across their fields and work together to provide high quality, low cost, wrap around services for clients and their families. ESGH customizes each client's journey through a combination of case management and programming with support every step of the way. By providing extensive expertise and resources throughout their lifetime, ESGH insures that clients are empowered to reach the height of their potential.

Disability is a broad term that covers those that use wheelchairs, but also the preemie with a developmental delay, the child with Down syndrome, the teen with autism that needs help entering the workforce, the adult with cerebral palsy that has aged out of most programming, the veteran struggling to reenter civilian life, and more. These stories and people surround us--they're your coworker's daughter, elderly neighbor, friend's spouse and more depending on ESGH's programming. Disability touches each and every person's life and therefore investing in disability resources uplifts us all.

In celebration of being the community partner for help, hope and answers in disability services for 75 years, ESGH is highlighting their clients' successes over the years, their hard-working staff, and key community partners. As the need for ESGH's crucial services grows, the agency is calling on its neighbors to donate $75 for 75 years of vital programming. Supporters can see the impact of donating during the 75 Days of Giving campaign through stories of babies learning to crawl despite doctor's prognosis, ostracized teens making their first friends at camp, a Veteran improving their mental health with the help of a service dog, and more. Get to know the people and successes that your gift makes possible!

As a lead affiliate in our national network, ESGH impacts people where they need help most — school, work, home, and in the community — from the critical first five years of life onward. Each year ESGH directly serves over 14,500 people of all ages with all types of disabilities.

ESGH is leading the way to full equity and inclusion through life changing disability and community services in Harris and 13 surrounding counties. With the help of supporters, they are reducing poverty and addressing financial stability; improving health care and employment, and empowering people of all ages and abilities to be full and equal participants in our community. For more information about ESGH, visit www.eastersealshouston.org or visit us on Facebook and Twitter (@eastersealshou).

