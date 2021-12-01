Innovative Monroe® RideRefine™ HCS Damping Technology Supports Vehicle Lightweighting Strategies, Enhances Ride Comfort

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenneco (NYSE: TEN) has expanded its portfolio of Monroe® RideRefine™ add-on technologies for passive dampers to include a new tunable end-stop technology that supports global automakers' electrification and vehicle lightweighting strategies.

The new Monroe RideRefine Hydraulic Compression Stop (HCS) improves ride comfort and body control by enabling a better trade-off between ride height and end-stroke compression damping. It significantly reduces impact forces transferred to the vehicle body structure near the end of a damper's compression stroke. By controlling peak end-stop force, this technology helps manufacturers reduce the structural requirements of vehicles that typically carry heavier loads – including battery packs – and/or have limited ground clearance. It also is ideal for vehicles equipped with larger tires, such as Sport Utility (SUV) and Crossover models, which can generate higher end-stop loads.

The RideRefine HCS subassembly is one of several add-on modules that can be easily integrated with Tenneco's standard piston valves and double-tube damper assembly processes. HCS works quickly and smoothly, significantly reduces bottoming load and filters out noise and harshness experienced in high-impact road events that can occur when driving over curbs and potholes. Testing on a leading luxury SUV platform showed a reduction in bottoming load of up to 30% compared to dampers without HCS.

The technology increases damping force within the "HCS zone" near the end of the compression stroke and allows reduction of damping force near the middle of the stroke, improving overall ride comfort and refinement. The HCS zone can be precisely tuned to the unique requirements of each vehicle model.

"RideRefine HCS builds on our heritage of innovation in passive suspension technology," said Nik Endrud, vice president and general manager, Ride Control, Tenneco. "The introduction of HCS technology is timed to support emission reduction and electrification efforts of our OEM customers, delivering value through better ride quality and lighter weight structural requirements.

"This cost-effective, modular solution broadens the performance capabilities of our best-in-class passive dampers. Innovations like this expand our offers to global platforms and allow our customers to optimize performance and minimize complexity."

In addition to the new HCS valve, the Monroe RideRefine portfolio includes patented add-on valves that utilize stroke dependent damping (SDD) and frequency dependent damping (RC1). These technologies deliver more refined and capable ride dynamics.

To learn more about Monroe RideRefine technologies, visit www.oe-monroe.com.

About Tenneco

Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers, with full year 2020 revenues of $15.4 billion and approximately 73,000 team members working at more than 270 sites worldwide. Through our four business groups, Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for diversified global markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

Visit www.tenneco.com to learn more.

