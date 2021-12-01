Yacht Chartering & Travel Insurance: Here's What You Need to Know

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With so many unknowns in the world of cruising, many have opted for private yacht charters instead. The appeal of a more personalized and unique travel experience has caused a boom in the yacht chartering industry that isn't slowing down. Despite the step away from a traditional type of trip, yacht charters are still susceptible to last-minute changes or even unexpected cancellations.

The experts at Yonder Travel Insurance (insureyonder.com) provide advice for yacht chartering destination travel safety and how to insure your yacht charter:

British Virgins Islands Now Open to U.S. Travelers

One of the hotspots for yacht chartering, the British Virgin Islands, has officially reopened to American tourists. Whether or not you are fully vaccinated, you'll need to supply the following information upon arrival:

Proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 5 days of arrival

travel insurance policy that includes coverage in the event you contract COVID-19 and need medical care, a medical evacuation, or additional quarantine lodging Proof of athat includes coverage in the event you contract COVID-19 and need medical care, a medical evacuation, or additional quarantine lodging

If you are unvaccinated and traveling to the British Virgin Islands the following will be required in addition to the above:

BVI Gateway Portal Entry approval via the

Mandatory quarantine upon arrival for four days

How to Insure Your Yacht Charter Cost

When it comes to insuring your nonrefundable yacht charter expenses, it's best to actually insure more than just the charter costs.

"We recommend insuring all nonrefundable trip costs associated with your trip including non-refundable flights, prepaid tours or excursions, and accommodations subject to cancellation penalties. Then, in case last minute cancellations arise, you can file a claim for those lost expenses to be reimbursed", says Terry Boynton, President and Co-Founder of Yonder Travel Insurance.

If you have specific worries about COVID-related border closures, airline/travel supplier cancellations, or fear of travel, buying a policy with Cancel for Any Reason (CFAR) coverage is your best option. This specific CFAR benefit allows you to cancel your trip for any reason at all and receive a partial refund of your lost trip costs.

Specific Luxury Yacht Charter Benefits

Yonder Travel Insurance now offers a luxury charter travel insurance product (insure charters in and around $1mil) and global crew medical insurance through its partnership with IMG .

