Aging-in-place technologies just got better. TCARE, Inc. Acquires Ruby, Inc.

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TCARE, Inc. the national leader in caregiver support & aging-in-place technology solutions, today announced the acquisition of Ruby Home Services, Inc. a 25madison incubated company. Ruby provides software and tech-enabled services that empower seniors to age safely at home. TCARE provides an evidence-based data analytics platform to help reduce family caregiver burnout and is the current leader in providing home safety assessments for elders around the world.

"In assessing the aging-in-place environment, the Ruby team recognized the immense problem of caregiver burnout. When we were introduced to TCARE, we were impressed with the advanced caregiver solutions they had developed," says Steven Price, CEO of 25madison. "The combination of TCARE's best-in-class caregiver solutions with Ruby's focus on enhancing the lives of seniors brings us closer to solving our shared mission: creating a hub for aging that touches multiple facets of seniors' lives. Together, we can allow more seniors to age safely and happily in the homes they love," Price added.

"Family caregivers have tremendous challenges in navigating day-to-day needs of their loved ones. Not having confidence in the safety of their home should not be one of them. We were super impressed with Ruby's evidence-based home safety assessment, and its data-driven approach. By leveraging our existing relationships with family caregivers, through our Certified TCARE Specialists, we are now able to drive both clinical and financial ROI for our Managed Care Organization, Long Term Care Carriers, and State/Regional government partners." Said Ali Ahmadi, CEO of TCARE Inc.

The acquisition jumpstarts TCARE's goal of enhancing the social components of caregiving. Leveraging Ruby's technology, TCARE can provide tools to both boost senior independence and continue to make strides towards enhancing caregiver solutions. "Helping families support aging family-members has become increasingly important as more Americans choose to age in place. TCARE's approach to caring for the caregivers is evidence-based and highly differentiated, which makes TCARE a perfect partner and home for Ruby. Together, TCARE and Ruby will continue to ease the burden of caring for aging loved ones," says Grant Silow, who sits on Ruby's Board of Directors.

TCARE, based in St. Louis, MO, is an innovative aging-in-place solutions company. TCARE provides benefits and resources for caregivers, reducing stress and preventing caregiver burnout. TCARE has delivered $20 million in annual savings for Washington State's Medicaid budget, leading to its solution becoming legislatively mandated, and has been validated by industry leaders in aging, healthcare, and fintech. TCARE has been recognized since 2007 for the innovative technological solutions it continues to provide. To learn more information about TCARE and its solutions, visit www. tcare.ai.

