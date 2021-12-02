Leading Mortgage Service Provider, Quion, Puts Customers in the Digital Driver's Seat with Mendix-Built Solution

BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mendix, a Siemens business and global leader in low-code application development for the enterprise, announced that Quion, one of the largest independent third-party mortgage and consumer credit servicers in the Netherlands, has boosted its online self-service platform. With the portal, built with the Mendix low-code platform, consumers can easily arrange their mortgage affairs online, from looking up their mortgage details and reading their correspondence, to requesting changes such as early repayment or change of bank account number. Fifteen different financial companies are using the portal, with the design and style customized for their individual brands. More than 260,000 consumers are using the portal, resulting in a combined Net Promoter Score (NPS) gain of 30 points and reduction of call traffic of 37%.

Quion serves national and international financial organizations from a variety of backgrounds with the administration of mortgages and consumer credit. In the Netherlands, 15% of all mortgages are administratively supported by Quion. In a world where digital communication and self-service have become commodities, the online portal is crucial for delivering a satisfying, differentiating experience to the customers of the companies Quion serves.

Quion chose the Mendix low-code platform and worked with Mendix partner Finaps , to overhaul its online services and develop a scalable solution that complies with applicable laws and regulations. Also, the low-code platform makes it relatively simple for in-house developers to update and add functionality.

Virtually all building invoice requests moved to online portal; telephone traffic reduced by 37%

The portal enables customers to perform actions themselves, such as an extra mortgage repayment; a withdrawal request from a construction deposit; get insight into the financial details of their mortgage; and access correspondence and annual statements. Previously, these kinds of requests for adjustments or information came in by post, e-mail, or a phone call, making even a minor change a labor-intensive process.

By actively guiding customers to the online portal, requests are now entered directly into the source system and, if it meets the requirements, immediately adjusted or paid out. The system has delivered real results: In 2018, 18 percent of all construction account draw requests were submitted via the portal; in 2021 this number grew to a stunning 98%. Telephone traffic has decreased by 37% in 2021 and the number of emails by 19.5%.

The biggest challenges for Quion when developing the online portal were working with sensitive data, the large number of integrations (over thirty), and making the portal available to the 15 funds and lenders. In addition, Quion wanted to be less dependent on external suppliers when making changes and to be able to quickly add functionality to the front-end.

"With Mendix's low-code platform, we have been able to set up a first version of our online portal within six months. After that, we were able to expand the online features rapidly based on the needs of our customers. The online portal has had a measurable impact on the business. We offer a short time to market and can create more value to our clients in less time," says Liesbeth van der Burg, product owner at Quion. "We are also working on implementing CI/CD, which will enable us to deliver new functionality and make adjustments even faster. At present, we have plans for easier identity and access management to make the onboarding process smoother, a knowledge base, and a chatbot. These can easily be integrated in the Mendix portal in a reliable way. I am very proud to say that with Mendix we have created one of the highest performing IT teams within Quion."

Mark van Rooijen, Customer Success Manager at Mendix adds:"Financial companies operate in a world that is rapidly changing and is highly demanding. Consumers view the industry with suspicion and customer satisfaction is more important than ever. Quion shows that a focus on customer experience powered by technological innovation can lead to real business impact. Mendix is very pleased to contribute to the ongoing optimization of the processes at Quion."



In Case You Missed Mendix World 2021

Mendix World 2021 was the largest gathering of low-code technologists, practitioners, and fans ever. If you missed it, you can still view the must-see keynotes, get briefed on all the powerful new low-code capabilities that are transforming the digital landscape, and watch the [90+] sessions and demos presented by development experts, customers, and partners on every important low-code technology and topic. Register and view the Mendix World 2021 archive .

About Mendix

Mendix, a Siemens business and the global leader in enterprise low-code, is fundamentally reinventing the way applications are built in the digital enterprise. With the Mendix platform, enterprises can 'Make with More,' by broadening an enterprise's development capability to conquer the software development bottleneck; 'Make it Smart,' by making apps with rich native experiences that are intelligent, proactive, and contextual; and 'Make at Scale,' to modernize core systems and build large app portfolios to keep pace with business growth. The Mendix platform is built to promote intense collaboration between business and IT teams and dramatically accelerate application development cycles, while maintaining the highest standards of security, quality, and governance — in short, to help enterprises confidently leap into their digital futures. Mendix's 'Go Make It' platform has been adopted by more than 4,000 leading companies around the world.

Press Inquiries

Sara Black

sara@bospar.com

(213) 618-1501

Dan Berkowitz

Senior Director Global Communications

Dan.Berkowitz@mendix.com

(415) 518-7870

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mendix