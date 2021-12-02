Vista Outdoor Makes Case for Passage of Nine Outdoor Recreation Bills Before U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources

ANOKA, Minn., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO) announced that Fred C. Ferguson, Vice President, Public Affairs and Communications, Vista Outdoor, on Thursday will deliver remarks to the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources outlining the company's support of several outdoor recreation bills before the Committee.

Ferguson is testifying before the committee alongside Christopher French, Deputy Chief, National Forest System, USDA Forest Service; Mark Lambrecht, Assistant Director, National Conservation Lands & Community Partnerships, Bureau of Land Management; and Jessica (Wahl) Turner, President, Outdoor Recreation Roundtable.

After opening remarks from Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., Chairman, and Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Ranking Member, the four witnesses will discuss the merits of each bill and answer questions from Committee members. These bills include the Outdoors for All Act, the Simplifying Outdoor Access for Recreation Act, the Outdoor Recreation Act and more (see below for full list).

At the center of the common goals are expanded access, diversity and better management of our nation's public lands. These issues became front and center during the pandemic as more Americans sought solace outside, whether that was a walk in their neighborhood park or a two-week mountaineering expedition.

"The time to invest in the outdoors is now," Ferguson will tell the committee. "Millions of people ventured outdoors over the past 20 months. Some reconnected with their favorite pastimes, such as hunting or biking, while others engaged in a recreational activity for the first time, including more than 10 million first-time campers. This resurgence in outdoor activity has continued in 2021 and isn't expected to slow down. With so many new and existing participants venturing outside, it's incumbent upon leaders in the private and public sectors to adjust to these changing trends and creating an outdoor ecosystem that is more accessible, diverse and streamlined."

Ferguson's presence among the witnesses before the Senate committee underscores Vista Outdoor's continued efforts to expand outdoor access for all. Vista Outdoor, a leading manufacturer and designer of outdoor recreation gear, serves a diverse consumer base through a portfolio of 38 iconic brands, including CamelBak, Bell Helmets, Remington, Federal, QuietKat and Bushnell Golf, among many others.

"We are a company founded on the belief that time spent outside together unites us," Ferguson says. "Vista Outdoor is committed to finding common ground for all outdoor enthusiasts, no matter their affiliation or activity of choice. The outdoors is for everyone."

Vista Outdoor supports all nine bills before the Committee, which the company believes are paramount to growing the industry for all stakeholders and expanding the $689 billion outdoor economy. The bills up for consideration are as follows:

Simplifying Outdoor Access for Recreation Act , S. 1229 , to modify the procedures for issuing special recreation permits for certain public land units, and for other purposes.

Environmental Justice in Recreation Permitting Act , S. 1269 , to require the Secretary of the Interior and the Secretary of Agriculture to complete an interagency report on the effects of special recreation permits on environmental justice communities, and for other purposes.

Federal Interior Land Media Act , S. 1616 , to provide exceptions from permitting and fee requirements for content creation, regardless of distribution platform, including digital or analog video and digital or analog audio recording activities, conducted on land under the jurisdiction of the Secretary of Agriculture and the Secretary of the Interior.

Recreation Not Red Tape Act , S. 1874 , to promote innovative approaches to outdoor recreation on Federal land and to increase opportunities for collaboration with non-Federal partners, and for other purposes.

Parks, Jobs, and Equity Act , S. 2258 , to direct the Secretary of the Interior to establish a Parks, Jobs, and Equity Program to support job creation, economic revitalization, and park development for communities impacted by COVID–19.

Cape and Antler Preservation Enhancement Act , S. 2886 , to amend title 54, United States Code, to authorize the donation and distribution of capes, horns, and antlers from wildlife management activities carried out on National Park System land.

Outdoors for All Act , S. 2887 , to codify the existing Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership Program of the National Park Service, and for other purposes.

Bike Over Long-distance Trails Act , S. 3264 , to require the Secretary of the Interior and the Sectary of Agriculture to develop long-distance bike trails on Federal lands, and for other purposes.

Outdoor Recreation Act, S. 3266 , to improve recreation opportunities on, and facilitate greater access to, Federal public land, and for other purposes.

