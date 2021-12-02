Wi-Fi 6 Orders "Through the Roof" but Wireless LAN Market was "Out of Stock" in 3Q 2021, According to Dell'Oro Group

Wi-Fi 6 Orders "Through the Roof" but Wireless LAN Market was "Out of Stock" in 3Q 2021, According to Dell'Oro Group Backlogs Rise in Double Digits, Huawei Launches "Fast Track" Two Week Delivery

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, Wi-Fi 6 orders were "through the roof' but the Wireless LAN market is "out of stock", as supply constraints hampered 3Q 2021 sales of several US-based wireless LAN manufacturers.

Dell'Oro Group Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Dell'Oro Group)

"The appetite for the shiny new technology, clearly has shifted en masse to Wi-Fi 6. Yet, supply constraints push out US-based manufacturers' ability to ship for three to six months. 3Q 2021 wireless LAN access point shipments of Wi-Fi 6 were mixed with half the manufacturers reporting levels below 2Q 2021, when in normal times shipments of the new technology would be shooting up quarter-to-quarter," said Tam Dell'Oro, Founder, CEO and Wireless LAN Analyst. "Huawei is taking advantage of this situation by launching a "Fast Track" two-week delivery promotion in Europe for Wi-Fi 6 and Ethernet switches. It will be interesting to see what level of share it might grab," added Dell'Oro.

Additional highlights from the Wireless LAN 3Q 2021 Quarterly Report:

Sales to the Retail vertical industry exploded, propelling that vertical into the top three. Hospitality continued its rebound.

Average prices rise as manufacturers pass on higher freight fees, and Wi-Fi 6 gains share.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Wireless LAN Quarterly Report offers complete, in-depth coverage of the Enterprise Outdoor and Indoor markets, Wireless LAN Controllers with tables containing manufacturers' revenue, average selling prices, and unit shipments by the following wireless standards: 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6 and 6E [6 GHz]), 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5) Wave 1 vs. Wave 2, 802.11n, and historic IEEE 802.11 standards. The Enterprise market is portrayed by Cloud vs. Premises Managed, as well as by ten Vertical markets. To purchase these reports, please contact us by email at dgsales@delloro.com.

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group