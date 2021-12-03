5WPR Named to List of Clutch's 2021 Top Global Advertising & Marketing Firms

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clutch, the leading B2B ratings and review platform, has officially announced its 2021 Top Global Advertising & Marketing Firms, ranking 5W Public Relations as a top provider in the Public Relations Agencies category.

Each year, Clutch publishes its official list of the top advertising and marketing companies from all over the world, ranking the top 15 service providers in each category. These results are determined according to the following criteria: services offered, clients, case studies, awards received and social media presence.

"We are honored to be ranked by Clutch as one of the world's leading PR agencies," said 5WPR Founder and CEO, Ronn Torossian. "This recognition is a testament to the constant efforts our client teams put forth to consistently deliver top-notch public relations services to our customers."

Earlier this year, Clutch released The Manifest Awards report, naming 5W Public Relations top spots in the most reviewed Corporate Communications, Digital Strategy, Public Relations, and Social Media Marketing categories. Additionally, 5WPR's Corporate and Crisis Communication practices were named top 15 in the U.S. by Clutch, and the agency was named to Clutch's list of Top B2B Providers in both New York State and New York City. The agency has received numerous additional accolades including being awarded the Grand Stevie Award for Most Honored Public Relations Agency in the 19th Annual American Business Awards®, as well as being named a top-three New York City PR agency by O'Dwyer's, a leading public relations industry publication.

About Clutch

Clutch is the leading ratings and reviews platform for IT, marketing, and business service providers. Each month, over half a million buyers and sellers of services use the Clutch platform, and the user base is growing over 50% a year. Clutch has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the 500 fastest growing companies in the U.S. and has been listed as a top 50 startup by LinkedIn.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

