QuickLogic at DAC 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice-enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced that it will be co-exhibiting in the Open-Source FPGA Foundation booth at the Design Automation Conference (DAC) in San Francisco, CA. Brian Faith, CEO of QuickLogic, will also be participating in a Panel Discussion.



Booth 2325 (Open-Source FPGA Foundation Booth)

When: Monday, December 6 - Wednesday, December 8 from 10am - 6pm



Panel Discussion

Date/Time: Thursday, December 9, 3:30 - 4:15 p.m. PST

Location: Room 3001-3003, Moscone Convention Center

The Promise and Challenges of the Open-Source Movement in FPGAs, moderated by Kevin Morris, Editor-in-Chief of EE Journal.

Brian Faith will be joined by Ramine Roane, VP of AI & Software at Xilinx, Anoop Saha, Head of Strategy and Business Development at Siemens EDA, and Prof. Pierre Emmanuel Gaillardon, Co-chairman of the OSFPGA Foundation.

To register for the OSFPGA conference, please visit https://osfpga.org/osfpga-at-dac

For more information, please visit https://www.dac.com

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre- processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from our recently acquired wholly-owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice, and sensor processing across mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com.

