Brightway Insurance executives earn national recognition as top leaders in the industry

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance Business America unveiled its annual Hot 100 list, and two executives from Brightway Insurance—Chief Technology Officer, Bob Hitchcock, and Chief of Staff, Leslie Wright—are among the 100 industry leaders named to the prestigious list of industry leaders.

Brightway President and CEO, Michael Miller, said: "Leslie and Bob are two key leaders who have had direct impact on making our company successful, and we are thrilled to see them nationally recognized as industry leaders.

"Leslie is my secret weapon. She so intimately knows the operations of this company and has an overdeveloped sense of 'what should be,' that I rely on her to advise all levels of the organization on process improvements and workflows that will net the optimum business outcomes. She takes the success of our franchisees personally and that fuels her passion for her role, and she is a lot of fun to work with.

"Bob has led efforts to transform the way we use technology. Under his leadership, we have undergone a complete Agile transformation, while taking a team of 14 and growing it to about 50. In a very short time, Brightway has a become a technology leader in the insurance industry and has plans to transform the way consumers interact with insurance agencies, further cementing its place in insurance distribution innovation.

"We're very proud of Leslie and Bob and are grateful to have them on our executive team."

Leslie Wright, Chief of Staff

Wright brings 31 years of Property and Casualty insurance experience to her role at Brightway in which she works closely with President and CEO, Michael Miller, in outlining and executing key strategies as well as leading the day-to-day operations of the company. Additionally, she oversees Brightway's Marketing and Communications functions and the groups responsible for successfully onboarding and training new franchisees and mentoring them throughout their Brightway careers. Wright joined Brightway in 2014. In 2017, Franchise Business Review recognized her among Women in Franchising, leaders influencing the franchise business model.

Bob Hitchcock, Chief Technology Officer

Hitchcock brings more than 20 years' experience in technology development to Brightway, providing technical leadership and overseeing several teams throughout his career. Prior to joining Brightway in 2019, he spent seven years at Fanatics, Inc. where he served as Chief Technology Officer and Vice President of Technology. In 2021, the Jacksonville Business Journal recognized Hitchcock as one of the region's Tech Leaders of the Year.

Read more about Wright and Hitchcock on BrightwayDifference.com.

About Brightway Insurance

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance distribution company with more than $875 million in annualized written premium, making it one of the largest Personal Lines agencies in the U.S.

Brightway's focus is on producing Win, Win, Win outcomes for consumers by offering customized insurance solutions and for people wishing to sell insurance by providing business opportunities that span from single Agent to multi-unit enterprises. Regardless of the path taken, Brightway provides the support necessary to consistently outsell other insurance agents.

Brightway got its start in 2008 and has since grown to 1,200 people in 333 offices across 29 states serving customers in all 50 states.

Consumers seeking a better insurance buying experience may visit Brightway.com, and people wishing to learn more about franchise ownership with Brightway may visit BrightwayDifference.com.

