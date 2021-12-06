Grand Opening of Cheers2You.Gifts

SAN MARCOS, Texas, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We are proud to announce the opening of Cheers2You, https:/Cheers2You.Gifts/. If you love to celebrate special occasions, birthdays, anniversaries, or any of those days that end in "y", then Cheers2You can help extend the experience.

Do you have that special someone in your life that you want to make feel like royalty? Do you or your friends like to celebrate their birthday for a week or longer? Cheers2You will arrange a gift of your choosing to be delivered every day for as many days as you like. Available now are alcohol or wine spirits and in the future, we will offer coffee and teas.

Be the hero of the party with one phone call! We do it all for you. More friends mean more fun, add others into the mix. We call all the friends and family that want to participate and take their orders and payment as well. Get everyone involved in the gift giving. We will customize the delivery days however you prefer. Custom messages and decorations come standard with the gifts. Cheers2You will deliver to the home or office.

You'll be unforgettable. If someone in your life is turning 30, we can either start 30 days prior to their birthday or start on their birthday and deliver gifts for 30 days after their birthday. That means delivering a bottle(s) on each one of those days. Cheers2You can also deliver everything in one big delivery or multiple large deliveries to the recipient on their special day or month.

This fun concept comes from the creative minds of Matt & Dottie

Armstrong and Luis & Lucia Erana. Dottie Says, "It's all about making people feel special each day and extending the party."

Party organizers will love us. The recipients will get a unique experience.

Make them feel special with this new way of celebrating and extending the party.

Our mission is to suit the needs of the party organizer and the recipient. Make them feel special with this new way of celebrating.

Call Today to Get Started.

(512) 489-0501

Media Contact: Matt Armstrong, 5124890501

View original content:

SOURCE Cheers2You.Gifts