Peerage Realty Partners Acquires a Substantial Partnership Interest in Cascade Sotheby's International Realty of Oregon

Cascade Sotheby's International Realty is a leading premium residential and commercial real estate brokerage with over 400 agents and 17 offices serving Oregon and Southwest Washington. This is the sixth Sotheby's International Realty affiliate to partner with Peerage Realty Partners.

This new partnership further enhances Peerage Realty Partners as a leading player in premium North American residential real estate market, positioning it for ongoing growth and future partnership investments. It allows Cascade Sotheby's International Realty to further expand its reach within and beyond its existing key markets.

TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Peerage Realty Partners Inc. ("Peerage Realty") announces a substantial partnership interest in Cascade Sotheby´s International Realty ("Cascade"), a leading premium real estate brokerage in the Portland, Bend, Southern Oregon, Coastal Regions of Oregon, and Southwest Washington markets. The firm specializes in the representation of significant properties that highlight sophisticated urban markets as well as the spectacular natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest region.

Under the leadership of CEO Deb Tebbs and the senior management team, since 2006 Cascade Sotheby's International Realty has continually set company sales records. The firm's 2021sales volume with exceed US$3 billion (C$ 3.8 billion), achieving a 30 percent increase over 2020.

The partnership with Cascade Sotheby's International Realty is a key milestone for Peerage Realty, serving as a cornerstone for its North American expansion strategy in targeted real estate markets that have exciting growth opportunities. It also reinforces existing relationships between Peerage Realty and the iconic Sotheby's International Realty brand, reflecting the intent to forge more such partnerships in the future.

"With Cascade Sotheby's International Realty, we are adding another superb Sotheby's International Realty firm to the Peerage Realty family of companies," said Gavin Swartzman, CEO of Peerage Realty. "Deb Tebbs is an exceptional, entreprenurial leader who has built a talented management team that shares a long-term commitment to be the best in their business. The ability to partner with those who share our values and our singular focus on providing clients with a luxury experience, is a true privilege."

"Each and every day we focus on supporting our agents, and it's our sharing and give-back culture that is the heart and soul of this company," said Deb Tebbs. "As our agents know, my objective has been to build a strong and sustainable model that incorporates the most up-to-date technology, broker support, and generates future opportunities. I believe this unique partnership with Peerage Realty will benefit our agents the most. Now more than ever, we will empower our agents to deliver exceptional real estate services from which our clients will benefit."

Presently, Peerage Realty is in partnership with Sotheby's International Realty Canada ("SIRC"), Canada's largest luxury real estate brokerage with 30 offices and 690 agents in Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia and Alberta; Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International with six offices and 381 agents in North Texas, including Dallas and Fort Worth; Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty with 23 offices and 320 agents in Vermont, New Hampshire and New York; and Jameson Sotheby's International Realty ("Jameson"), a dominant player in the luxury residential and commercial real estate markets with six offices and 460 agents in the Greater Chicago Area.

ABOUT CASCADE SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

With 400 brokers and 17 offices serving Oregon and Southwest Washington, Cascade Sotheby's International was ranked the third fastest-growing company in Portland in 2020. It has a 20 per cent share of the key Bend, Oregon market, twice as much as its nearest competitor.

In 2021, posting a 30 percent increase over the previous year, Cascade Sotheby's International Realty is projected to generate over US$3 billion (C$3.8 billion) in sales volume. www.CascadeSothebysrealty.com

ABOUT PEERAGE REALTY PARTNERS

Peerage Realty Partners is a leading residential real estate services firm, serving luxury markets across North America.

Peerage Realty brokerage partners include leading Sotheby's International Realty franchisees, and renowned independent firms in both re-sale residential real estate brokerage, and new construction marketing.

Peerage Realty core service activities include real estate financing, transaction services, asset management, and home improvement for purpose-built rental properties. Peerage Realty has the unique benefit of being a privately-owned enterprise that is positioned to commit to long-term partnerships and investments.

Peerage Realty is projected to sell over US$30 billion (C$38 billion) in 2021 through its partner firms. It has over 4,000 best-in-class sales representatives and employees with 211 offices in Canada and the United States. To support growth and expansion among partners, Peerage Realty consistently provides strategic input, capital, technology, operational expertise, marketing, communications, and value-added products and services that differentiate and strengthen its partner firms in competitive markets. Its goal is to expand the suite of services that its partner firms can offer to enhance the client experience through all phases of a real estate transaction and beyond. www.peeragerealty.com

ABOUT PEERAGE CAPITAL

Peerage Capital is a leading North American business services and private investment firm. Peerage Capital is focused on partnering with exceptional, entrepreneurial management teams to form long-term investments across several strategic business services platforms including real estate services, real estate development and management, land assembly, self-storage, asset management and wealth advisory services.

A growing network of partner companies has over 4,000 sales representatives and employees across Canada and the United States with approximately US$8 billion (C$10 billion) in total assets under management (AUM) and administration. Peerage Capital focuses on service sectors where there are opportunities to achieve scale through both organic growth as well as through acquisition, operating synergies, and brand differentiation. It supports the partner firms in which it invests by providing capital as well as a team of experienced professionals who add value in such areas as strategy, finance, technology, marketing, mergers and acquisitions, and communications.

Peerage Capital believes that superior talent is the ultimate driver of long-term growth and success. It operates with a strong culture of partnership, collaboration and alignment of interests, both economic and cultural. Peerage Capital's unique "Professional Partnership" model has been refined over 40 years to accelerate growth through value-added services that enhance the sustainable, profitable growth rate of the organization, maximizing value for all stakeholders. www.peeragecapital.com

ABOUT SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans nearly 1,000 offices located in 75 countries and territories worldwide, including 45 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Realogy entered a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744.

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Both Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. www.sothebysrealty.com

